Home > Sports > Australia Aim To Bounce Back Against South Africa In Crucial 2nd ODI Clash

Australia Aim To Bounce Back Against South Africa In Crucial 2nd ODI Clash

Australia aims to bounce back in the 2nd ODI against South Africa on August 22. Key players include Marsh, Head, and Labuschagne for Australia, while South Africa fields Markram, Rickelton, and Maharaj. Both sides feature strong XIs as the series heats up after SA’s dominant first win. SA choses to bat.

Australia faces a must-win clash against South Africa in the 2nd ODI on August 22 (Image Credit - X)
Australia faces a must-win clash against South Africa in the 2nd ODI on August 22 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 22, 2025 10:43:35 IST

After a heavy defeat in the first match, Australia will look to level the series as they face South Africa in the second ODI on Friday, August 22. The match is set to take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, with action beginning at 10:00 AM IST.

South Africa Hold the Advantage After Dominant Opener

South Africa opened the series with a commanding 98-run win. Their top order impressed, with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke all notching half-centuries. However, the standout performer was Keshav Maharaj, who ripped through the Aussie middle order with his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs, helping the Proteas defend their total with ease.

Australia, meanwhile, collapsed to 198 all out in just 40.5 overs. Their batting struggles were evident, especially against spin, and the absence of retired veterans Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell was clearly felt.

High Stakes for Australia’s Young Guns

With the three-match series on the line, this game is a test of character for Australia’s younger players. Captain Mitchell Marsh will be expecting more from the likes of Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Cameron Green, as the team searches for a new core in the post-veteran era.

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: How to Watch in India

  • Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar (app and website)
  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

ODI Head-to-Head Record

  • Total ODIs: 111
  • Australia Wins: 51
  • South Africa Wins: 56
  • No Result: 1

South Africa has won the toss and elected to bat.

Tags: australiaCricketodisouth africa

Australia Aim To Bounce Back Against South Africa In Crucial 2nd ODI Clash

