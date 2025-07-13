Australia Drops Nathan Lyon For Pink Ball Test After 13 years: Reason Revealed By Selector

Australia made a bold move by leaving out veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park. The surprise omission came not due to form but because of the conditions expected in the pink-ball, day-night contest.

Nathan Lyon Dropped Despite Form and Fitness

This marks the first time in 12 years that Lyon has missed a Test despite being fully fit. He’s been a constant figure in Australia’s preferred bowling combination, which usually includes three seamers and Lyon as the lone spinner.

Even though the series has mostly favored fast bowlers, Lyon still made an impact. He picked up nine wickets at an impressive average of 18.33. With this match, his wait to catch up with Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 Test wickets gets extended.

Selector Says It’s a One-Off Decision

Selector Tony Dodemaide clarified the reasoning, stating it had nothing to do with Lyon’s performance. “He wants to play every game,” Dodemaide told ESPNcricinfo. “He’s a great competitor, and he believes he can be effective in any conditions, but he’s a team man as well.”

Dodemaide emphasized that the team believes Lyon’s absence gives them the best shot at winning this pink-ball Test. “It’s a one-off. It’s no reflection on performance for Nathan; it’s simply the best way we think we can win this game.”

He admitted this decision wasn’t planned early in the tour. “It’s not something we generally want to do, and, fair to say, certainly wasn’t front of mind when we first got here.”

Pink Ball Conditions Influenced the Strategy

According to Dodemaide, the team’s judgment was guided by how the pink Dukes ball behaves differently from the Kookaburra. He pointed out that this version of the ball tends to stay harder and offers more for fast bowlers throughout the innings.

“(The) limited data that we have on particularly the pink Duke’s ball, we know that from the data that it actually behaves a little differently to the Kookaburra one, it doesn’t go as soft,” he said.

Practice sessions in Jamaica only reinforced this thinking. “The history tells us that, and that’s been our lived experience when we’ve been here for the past couple of days. Based on all of that, we thought that spin would not really have a significant part in the game.”

Day 1 Scorecard Validates the Call

After the first day’s play, the gamble looked justified. Australia was dismissed for just 225, with every wicket falling to fast bowlers.

Shamar Joseph took four, while Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves grabbed three apiece. Even Australia’s lone wicket in return — West Indies ending at 16/1 — came through Mitchell Starc’s pace, making it 11 wickets for seamers on Day 1.

