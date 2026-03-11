LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea donald trump babar azam latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Babar Azam has decided to withdraw from the National T20 Championship to focus on ‘correcting the flaws in his technique’ before the Pakistan Super League starts on March 26.

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 11, 2026 17:32:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam has decided to give a miss to the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 and prepare for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The right-handed batter had a dismal run in the T20 World Cup 2026 and was subsequently dropped from the ODI squad as well that is taking on Bangladesh in a three-match series away from home. 

Babar has decided to work on his batting with a group of coaches. A source close to  Pakistan Cricket Board indicated that Babar and the team management decided he should concentrate on “batting technique flaws” rather than playing in the national event.

The right-handed batter will be featuring for the Peshawar Zalmi side in the PSL 2026. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 26. Babar Azam hasn’t featured in the domestic tournaments since 2020 barring the PSL. 

You Might Be Interested In

Babar Azam’s Recent Form

Babar Azam had a forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 campaign after he could only manage 91 runs in the four innings that he played with the best score coming against 46 against USA. While he could only manage 5 against arch-rivals India after getting castled by Axar Patel, Babar was demoted in the batting order against Namibia and eventually didn’t get a chance to bat. 

Pakistan lost to India in the Group stage match while crashed out of the tournament in Super 8 stage. 

PSL Schedule 

The 11th season of PSL will feature a total of eight teams and is set to begin on March 26, two days prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. A total of 44 matches will be played across six venues, which are Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. The opening match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Housten Kingsmen. 
The final of PSL 11 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, with a reserve day scheduled for May 4. The knockout matches will begin on May 2. 

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz are the two new teams added and were for PKR 175 crore and PKR 245 crore, respectively. Each team will play 10 matches, with top four sides qualifying for the knock-out stage. The tournament will also see 12 double-headers taking place with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting three double-headers.

Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches in total. Lahore Qalandars – winners of the 2022, 2023 and 2025 editions will play at least five matches at Gaddafi Stadium with the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings scheduled for 29 March. The venue will also host three double-headers on 29 March, 19 April and 25 April.

Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Bahawalpur Region vs Faisalabad Region LIVE SCORE and Updates

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 5:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamBAN vs PAKhome-hero-pos-10Pak vs Banpakistan-vs-bangladeshPSL 2026

RELATED News

‘Yuvraj Singh Effect’: From Abhishek Sharma To Sanju Samson, How Mentor Yuvi Quietly Shaping Team India’s New Match-Winners

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Bowled Out For 114 Against Bangladesh in 1st ODI; Babar Azam And Shadab Khan’s Absence Felt

BREAKING: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Confirmed, Check All Details Inside

“I Just Wanna Go Home”: Daren Sammy and Stranded West Indies Squad Finally Depart India After 9-Day Limbo

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

What Is NOPO? Iran’s Elite Counter-Terror Unit Accused Of ‘Serial Human Rights Violations’ Now Tasked With Protecting ‘New’ Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Israeli Death Threats

Why Did Ustad Bhagat Singh Director Apologise To Mahesh Babu? A Simple Tweet From Actor’s Loyal Fan Stirred A Controversy Online

Iran Mocks Donald Trump With Poster Showing Him Wearing Nobel Medal Over Dead Children After US Strike On Girls’ School In Minab Kills 168

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

Thai Cargo Ship Enroute Gujarat Hit By Projectile Near Strait of Hormuz, 20-Member Crew Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out, Visuals Surface

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

IGNOU TEE June 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates, Fee, And Last Date

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026
EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026
EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026
EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS