EXPLAINED: Why Babar Azam is Missing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam has decided to give a miss to the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 and prepare for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The right-handed batter had a dismal run in the T20 World Cup 2026 and was subsequently dropped from the ODI squad as well that is taking on Bangladesh in a three-match series away from home.

Babar has decided to work on his batting with a group of coaches. A source close to Pakistan Cricket Board indicated that Babar and the team management decided he should concentrate on “batting technique flaws” rather than playing in the national event.

The right-handed batter will be featuring for the Peshawar Zalmi side in the PSL 2026. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 26. Babar Azam hasn’t featured in the domestic tournaments since 2020 barring the PSL.

Babar Azam’s Recent Form

Babar Azam had a forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 campaign after he could only manage 91 runs in the four innings that he played with the best score coming against 46 against USA. While he could only manage 5 against arch-rivals India after getting castled by Axar Patel, Babar was demoted in the batting order against Namibia and eventually didn’t get a chance to bat.

Pakistan lost to India in the Group stage match while crashed out of the tournament in Super 8 stage.

PSL Schedule

The 11th season of PSL will feature a total of eight teams and is set to begin on March 26, two days prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. A total of 44 matches will be played across six venues, which are Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. The opening match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Housten Kingsmen.

The final of PSL 11 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, with a reserve day scheduled for May 4. The knockout matches will begin on May 2.

Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz are the two new teams added and were for PKR 175 crore and PKR 245 crore, respectively. Each team will play 10 matches, with top four sides qualifying for the knock-out stage. The tournament will also see 12 double-headers taking place with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting three double-headers.

Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches in total. Lahore Qalandars – winners of the 2022, 2023 and 2025 editions will play at least five matches at Gaddafi Stadium with the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings scheduled for 29 March. The venue will also host three double-headers on 29 March, 19 April and 25 April.

