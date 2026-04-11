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Home > Sports News > Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Final: Ayush Shetty vs Who? Opponent Breakdown And All You Need To Know

Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Final: Ayush Shetty vs Who? Opponent Breakdown And All You Need To Know

Ayush Shetty stuns world No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to reach the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 final, ending India’s 60-year wait in men’s singles and setting up a title clash against Shi Yuqi or Chou Tien-chen. Who are these opponents?

India’s Ayush Shetty reacts after defeating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in their men's singles match at the Australia Open badminton tournament in Sydney on November 20, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
India’s Ayush Shetty reacts after defeating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in their men's singles match at the Australia Open badminton tournament in Sydney on November 20, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Last updated: April 11, 2026 14:42:42 IST

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Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Final: Ayush Shetty vs Who? Opponent Breakdown And All You Need To Know

The Indian badminton sensation Ayush Shetty has stormed into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 on April 11 after clinching the biggest win of his young career. The 20-year-old stunned reigning World No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a gripping semifinal, winning 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center in China.

Ayush Shetty reaches final after nearly 60 years

Coming into the match, Shetty had a rough start, losing the opening game 10-21 as Kunlavut dominated completey. It looked like the experience and class of the world No.1 would prove too much. But, Shetty came out with renewed intent in the second game, racing to an 11-4 lead and putting the Thai star under pressure. Even though Kunlavut saved five game points, Shetty forced a decider with a sharp down-the-line jump smash.

In the third game, the Indian started taking lead since the stat, 11-7 at the interval. Converting his second match point, he sealed a victory in 75 minutes, one that Indian badminton fans were desperate to witness for nearly 60 years.

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With this win, Shetty not only secured a silver medal but also ended India’s long wait in men’s singles at the Badminton Asia Championships. He became only the second Indian men’s singles player in history to reach the final of the tournament, nearly six decades after Dinesh Khanna won gold in 1965, still the only Indian gold in men’s singles at this event. The last Indian medal in this category came in 2018, when HS Prannoy won bronze.

Shetty is also the lone Indian left in the tournament, carrying the nation’s hopes after the early exits of top names including the World No.10 Lakshya Sen, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy.

Also Read: Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

 Who will Ayush Shetty face in the Badminton Asia Championship 2026 final?

He will take on the winner of the semifinal match between Shi Yuqi and Chou Tien-chen, set to be played later today.

If it is Shi Yuqi, Shetty will be up against one of the most dangerous players in world badminton. The Chinese star, a former World No.1 and reigning world champion, has 22 career titles and is known for his aggressive, fast-paced game. Although he hasn’t won a title in 2026 so far, he has been consistent, finishing runner-up at the Malaysia Open. He also holds a dominant head-to-head advantage over Shetty, having won both their previous encounters.

Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yuqi Head-to-Head

  • Matches Played: 2
  • Shi Yuqi Wins: 2
  • Ayush Shetty Wins: 0

On the other hand, if Chou Tien-chen makes it through, Shetty will face one of the most experienced personality in the sport. The 36-year-old from Chinese Taipei, often called the “iron man” of badminton, remains one of the fittest and most resilient players on tour. He reached the semifinal after a strong comeback win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew. In their head-to-head meetings, Chou leads 2-1, making it another tough challenge for the Indian.

Ayush Shetty vs Chou Tien-Chen Head-to-Head 

  • Matches Played: 3
  • Chou Tien-chen Wins: 2
  • Ayush Shetty Wins: 1

When is Ayush Shetty’s Badminton Asia Championship 2026 final?

The final match will take place on Sunday, April 12. Timing is not confirmed as of now as it depends on the conclusion of previous matches.

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Tags: ayush shettybadmintonBadminton Asia ChampionshipsBadminton NewsShi Yuqi

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Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Final: Ayush Shetty vs Who? Opponent Breakdown And All You Need To Know

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Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Final: Ayush Shetty vs Who? Opponent Breakdown And All You Need To Know
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