Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast: Here’s Why Afghanistan Took The Same Step In 2021

The Bangladesh government has ordered the indefinite suspension of the telecast and streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country, following the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. The move comes amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh. F

Why Bangladesh Banned IPL Telecast? Mustafizur Rahman Connection

In an official statement issued on Monday afternoon, the Bangladesh government cited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to exclude Rahman from the KKR squad as the basis for its action.

“In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026,” the order stated.

The government expressed concern over the decision, adding, “No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh. Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest.”

KKR Releases Mustafizur Rahman From IPL After BCCI Direction

The BCCI had directed KKR to release Rahman from their squad on Saturday, citing recent developments. Over the past few days, reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh have strained diplomatic and sporting relations between the two nations.

Rahman, 30, had been picked by KKR for INR 9.20 crore in the mini-auction. Following the BCCI directive, KKR released him in accordance with IPL guidelines. The three-time champions are now eligible to sign a replacement player.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Appeals To ICC

The controversy has also prompted the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to appeal to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCB requested that the ICC relocate Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

Reports reveal that ICC is considering a revised schedule, which could see Bangladesh playing all Group C matches in Sri Lanka. Currently, Bangladesh’s group includes England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy, and matches were originally slated to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When Afghanistan Banned IPL Telecast

This is not the first time an IPL broadcast has been restricted in a South Asian country due to political or social concerns. In 2021, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan banned the broadcast of IPL matches, citing the presence of female spectators in stadiums.

“Afghanistan national (TV) will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to live the matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-Islam contents, girls dancing & the attendance of barred (sic) hair women in the (stadium) by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had stated at the time.

