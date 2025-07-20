LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Barcelona Gets Marcus Rashford: Special 'Loan Deal With Buy Option'

Barcelona Gets Marcus Rashford: Special ‘Loan Deal With Buy Option’

Before Hansi Flick's team departs for their preseason tour of east Asia, the England international is scheduled to be in Catalonia in the next few hours.

With Rashford, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has an athletic winger who can go at and behind defenders and play through the middle.
With Rashford, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has an athletic winger who can go at and behind defenders and play through the middle.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 09:51:10 IST

It looks as though Barcelona has finally reached an agreement to recruit Marcus Rashford this summer after weeks of negotiations.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already offered his usual “here we go” assessment of the move, with the Manchester United forward expected to sign a loan with the team. For a specific price next summer, Barcelona is anticipated to have the option to sign the player long-term.

Additionally, Marca has revealed that Barcelona will have the option to sign Rashford next summer for €35 million, which is significantly less than had been expected. This is just one more example of Deco’s excellent job as sporting director. 

Important facts about Rashford’s loan transfer

Some helpful information regarding Rashford’s impending loan move has been provided by a recent Mundo Deportivo story, which also disclosed that the Englishman will be presented on Tuesday. In fact, it is anticipated that the 27-year-old will catch a plane to Barcelona in the next few hours. After a medical examination on Sunday or Monday, he will be introduced as the newest addition on Tuesday. Barcelona has the opportunity to permanently sign Rashford next summer for a mere €35 million, according to a SPORT report.

In terms of the loan agreement, Rashford’s wage will be fully paid by the Catalans, with Manchester United not contributing any money. However, it is unlikely to give the club any issues. Ultimately, according to the SPORT, the striker has consented to accept a substantial 30% pay reduction from his present income of €18 million annually. The Manchester United forward will also go to Asia on Thursday to attend Barcelona’s preseason training camp. With Rashford, Barcelona will be able to increase the depth of their attacking unit, which was previously overly dependent on the front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal.

It is important to remember that Barcelona did not initially select Rashford.  The team, however, chose to sign the Englishman, who should contribute a lot of experience and versatility, after losing out on Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

How are the Culers reacting to this move on X?

Also Read: Another Lionel Messi Moment: Inter Miami Thrashes NY Red Bulls 5-1











