LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide davos bmc election breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

Barcelona now set their sights on the last group game with the ambition of securing a top eight finish and direct passage to the round of 16.

(Image Credit: FC Barcelona via X)
(Image Credit: FC Barcelona via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 22, 2026 08:33:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

In a match that was nothing short of thrilling and full of incredible moments, Barcelona pulled off a massive upset in the UEFA Champions League and, unexpectedly, still, through their terrific comeback, they triumphed over Slavia Prague by 4-2 thus keeping their hope alive for the next round.

You Might Be Interested In

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Highlights, First Half 

The rivals were startled at the first corner of Slavia which was executed perfectly and it just happened ten minutes after the start of the match. But very soon the Madrid team got their act together and Fermin Lopez started the scoring almost at the thirty minute mark by converting a shot from the edge of the area that was really well placed and then doubling it. Nevertheless, Slavia took advantage of the situation and just before the whistle for a halftime break was blown, they equalized through an own goal by Robert Lewandowski and that was how the teams went into the break with the score at 2-2.

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Highlights, Second Half

In the cold winter conditions of Prague, Barcelona was the 2nd half team as they were already looking to win all three points. One of the main points of the match was the injury to Pedri, as he was taken out right at the beginning of the 2nd half and not only did this raise concerns about the Spaniard’s fitness, coach Hansi Flick had to change his strategy. Dani Olmo was the player who replaced him and he did not take long to fire off a long range shot and thus Barcelona got the easy finish on their way. Lewandowski, who had already squandered one, was the one to score Barcelona’s fourth after a super fast move and an ideal cross and thus the turnaround victory was done.

You Might Be Interested In

UEFA Champions League

The victory not only brought Barcelona up the group standings but also gave a major boost to their chances of qualification, however, the night was marred by fears about Pedri’s fitness. The player seemed to have a hamstring injury and was taken off in the second half with medical tests being the only way to know now the degree and time frame of his unavailability. Barcelona now set their sights on the last group game with the ambition of securing a top eight finish and direct passage to the round of 16.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Hand India 1-0 Lead Against New Zealand

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 8:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Barcelona 4-2 Slavia PragueBarcelona Champions LeagueBarcelona vs Slavia PragueBarcelona win todaySlavia Prague vs BarcelonaUEFA Champions League

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Hand India 1-0 Lead Against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

Who Is Ben Mayes? England Batter Who Smashed 191 During U19 World Cup Clash Against Scotland

Surprising Twist: Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Ending Months-Long Dating Rumours, Is Their ‘Friendship’ Chapter Just Over?

LATEST NEWS

‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

BMC Mayor Lottery Today: High-Stakes Draw To Decide Candidates In Mumbai, Other Civic Bodies

EU, India Move Forward On Security And Defence Partnership, Kallas Signals Strong Strategic Ties Ahead

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

Snapchats Reveal Informant’s Role In Trial Of Man Accused In Shocking Border Patrol Murder Plot

Gavin Newsom’s Davos Talk Cancelled Last Minute Amid Alleged State Department Pressure, Sparking Political Suspense

Trump At Davos Confuses Greenland With Iceland, Sparking Global Laughter And Memes In Viral Speech Blunder

Trump Claims Greenland Deal ‘Framework’ With NATO, Signals Tariff Truce As Europe Watches Warily Amid Global Trade Tensions

Border 2 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Sells One Lakh Tickets In 48 Hours, Races Ahead Of Dhurandhar

Trump Signals Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Reasonably Close’, Confirms High-Stakes Meeting With Zelensky At Davos

Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16
Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16
Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16
Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

QUICK LINKS