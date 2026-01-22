Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

In a match that was nothing short of thrilling and full of incredible moments, Barcelona pulled off a massive upset in the UEFA Champions League and, unexpectedly, still, through their terrific comeback, they triumphed over Slavia Prague by 4-2 thus keeping their hope alive for the next round.

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Highlights, First Half

The rivals were startled at the first corner of Slavia which was executed perfectly and it just happened ten minutes after the start of the match. But very soon the Madrid team got their act together and Fermin Lopez started the scoring almost at the thirty minute mark by converting a shot from the edge of the area that was really well placed and then doubling it. Nevertheless, Slavia took advantage of the situation and just before the whistle for a halftime break was blown, they equalized through an own goal by Robert Lewandowski and that was how the teams went into the break with the score at 2-2.

Barcelona vs Slavia Praha Highlights, Second Half

In the cold winter conditions of Prague, Barcelona was the 2nd half team as they were already looking to win all three points. One of the main points of the match was the injury to Pedri, as he was taken out right at the beginning of the 2nd half and not only did this raise concerns about the Spaniard’s fitness, coach Hansi Flick had to change his strategy. Dani Olmo was the player who replaced him and he did not take long to fire off a long range shot and thus Barcelona got the easy finish on their way. Lewandowski, who had already squandered one, was the one to score Barcelona’s fourth after a super fast move and an ideal cross and thus the turnaround victory was done.

UEFA Champions League

The victory not only brought Barcelona up the group standings but also gave a major boost to their chances of qualification, however, the night was marred by fears about Pedri’s fitness. The player seemed to have a hamstring injury and was taken off in the second half with medical tests being the only way to know now the degree and time frame of his unavailability. Barcelona now set their sights on the last group game with the ambition of securing a top eight finish and direct passage to the round of 16.

