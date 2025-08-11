Barcelona’s Arsenal Of Goals Crushed Como

FC Barcelona displayed some master weekend playing with a massacre the 2025 Joan Gamper Trophy which was a match against Como of Serie A where they ransacked them 5-0 and a display at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in a preseason showdown. The Catalan club was clinical all throughout and sent a strong message before the new season of La Liga.

Quick match recap

The game started with a blaze and Barca failed to wait long to score the go ahead goal. The 21st minute goal by Fermin Lopez followed by yet another in the second half was enough to put out the protective glove of a last gasp Como goal. His dummy play and smart finish was a signal warning. Raphinha followed suit by adding his name in the scoresheet with a slick build up and assist by Marcus Rashford, who had cut a fine silhouette in pre season despite a memorable miss later in the match.The bright spot of the day was the hot commodity of the hour: Lamine Yamal. He found the net early in the second period after about 40 minutes then followed up his effort with a second, a beautiful move and mastery of skills that was evident as Barca dominated the field.

A great warm up for La Liga

Barcelona’s offensive line consisting of Fermin, Raphinha and Yamal played precise, flashy and united. Fresh legs and tactical fluidity courtesy of Hansi Flick saw them support them well, with substitutes keeping going deep into the second half. As one sided as the scoreline was, Como demonstrated glimpses. It is important to note that it was the debut encounter between the two sides, which also brought some drama. One of the Barca legends Cesc Fabregas was in the other dugout but as a manager of Como which made the night even more emotional. The 30,000 spectators of the Johan Cruyff stadium saw how Barca have brilliant attacking prowess and the depth of the squad. It was also a curtain raiser of sorts of the new venue being used in the season to come.

Ter Stegen situation

Off the field, goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen settled his differences with the club prior to the match and signed a medical release and took back his captaincy. The collective affirmation on unity by him played well with fans as Barca sought to build on its winning momentum of last season which had witnessed a domestic treble. Having claimed this resounding triumph, Barcelona reaches the end of preseason in a good mood. The depth, youthful exuberance and strategic intelligibility of play depict an image of a team ready to take the fight to the opponents. With domestic and European competitions on the horizon, the fans of Barca could envisage big things and they are not wrong to do so.

