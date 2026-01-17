BBL: Did Hasan Ali Intentionally Drop Mohammad Rizwan’s Catch? Internet Accuses Him Of Giving Pakistan Teammate a Lifeline Days After The Misfield Blunder

The Adelaide Strikers made an excellent start with the ball after winning the toss and asking the Melbourne Renegades to bat first at the Adelaide Oval in the Big Bash League. The highlight of the early action was left-arm spinner Jerrssis Wadia, who delivered a match-changing opening over.

Wadia struck on the very first ball of the match. Melbourne Renegades opener Tim Seifert was dismissed for a golden duck after edging the ball to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who reacted quickly to take a sharp catch behind the stumps. The early breakthrough put immediate pressure on the batting side.

The very next delivery brought another wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk tried to play a simple shot but ended up chipping the ball straight back to the bowler. Wadia stayed calm and completed the catch himself, sending Fraser-McGurk back for a golden duck as well. In just two balls, the Strikers had reduced the Renegades to serious trouble.







Wadia came close to producing a dream opening over with three wickets. On the following ball, Mohammad Rizwan stepped out of his crease in an attempt to hit the ball over mid-off. However, he mistimed the shot, and the ball went straight to Hasan Ali in the field. Unfortunately for the Strikers, Hasan Ali dropped a simple catch, allowing Rizwan to survive and take a single. The missed chance denied Wadia a third wicket in the opening over.

Even so, it was still a brilliant start for the Adelaide Strikers. Wadia completed the first over with figures of two wickets for just three runs, firmly putting his team on top.

Later in the powerplay, Wadia once again played an important role in the field. Mohammad Rizwan, who had earlier survived the dropped catch, failed to make the most of his chance. Wadia moved forward quickly and took a clean, low catch to dismiss Rizwan, giving the Strikers their third wicket inside the powerplay.

The Melbourne Renegades continued to struggle as wickets fell regularly. After 13 overs, they were reeling at 71 for 8. Although both teams had already been knocked out of the playoff race, the Adelaide Strikers showed strong intent and discipline with the ball. Their early dominance ensured they stayed in control of the match from the very beginning.

