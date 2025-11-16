BCCI Breaks Silence On Shubman Gill’s Injury: Says, ‘Will Take No Further Part In Test Match’

The BCCI has finally issued an official update on India’s Test captain Shubman Gill’s condition. In its latest announcement, the board confirmed that Gill will not take any further part in the ongoing Test match.

In a post on X, the BCCI stated, “He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team.”

🚨 Update 🚨 Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the… pic.twitter.com/o7ozaIECLq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2025







The readers must know that Gill spent his last night (Saturday) under medical supervision at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after his neck pain increased sharply. The injury came only hours after he retired hurt during India’s first innings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

Gill was taken to the hospital when his injury worsend the pain. He left the field earlier in the day after suffering a whiplash-like jerk while slog-sweeping Simon Harmer.

Gill Leaves Field After Sudden Jolt During First Innings

Gill walked off on four runs in India’s first innings after he appeared to injure his neck while playing a slog sweep against Simon Harmer. The physio attended to him immediately, and the early signs did not look serious. However, his condition declined steadily as the match continued.

By evening, medical staff had to stretcher him out of Eden Gardens with his neck held in a cervical collar for safety. Team doctors shifted him to the private hospital for detailed tests and observation. His worsening discomfort prompted the medical team to begin further evaluation without delay.

Doctors carried out multiple tests on Gill and administered medication to reduce the neck spasms. He remained under careful observation overnight as specialists assessed his recovery. Early indications suggest he may need several days to regain full movement, making his availability for the Guwahati Test highly uncertain.

Rishabh Pant Leads India During South Africa’s Second Innings

During South Africa’s second innings on Saturday, Rishabh Pant stepped in as acting captain as Gill stayed under medical care. The decision indicated that India expect Gill to remain unavailable for immediate action.

Team management does not see him returning to bat in India’s second innings unless the match reaches a situation that absolutely requires his presence. India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the issue at the post-day press conference and said the staff first need to understand the cause of Gill’s neck stiffness.

He added that Gill maintains high fitness standards and takes great care of himself.

Gill’s packed schedule in recent months had included leading India in the England Test series, joining the Australia white-ball tour and then travelling back to Kolkata less than two days before the South Africa Test.

