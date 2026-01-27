LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla alleged that Pakistan influenced Bangladesh’s decision to skip T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Rajeev Shukla,Mohsin Naqvi
Rajeev Shukla,Mohsin Naqvi

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 27, 2026 11:53:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday accused Pakistan of misleading and influencing Bangladesh after Bangladesh refused to play its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.Bangladesh had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move their matches from India to Colombo, Sri Lanka, citing security concerns and rising tensions between the two countries. However, the ICC rejected the request, saying it was too late to change the schedule and that moving venues would be very difficult.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite the BCCI assuring full security for the Bangladesh team, the Bangladesh government decided not to send the team to India unless the matches were moved to Colombo. As a result, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament.Speaking to ANI, Shukla said the BCCI had done everything possible to ensure Bangladesh’s safety. He said India was fully prepared to host the team and provide complete protection.“We wanted Bangladesh to play in India. We assured them full security and complete protection. There would have been no problem at all. But they decided they could not send the team,” Shukla said.Shukla explained that changing the tournament schedule at the last moment was not practical. He said the ICC had no option but to stick to the original plan.

He also strongly criticised Pakistan, accusing them of interfering in the situation. According to Shukla, Pakistan encouraged Bangladesh to take a hard stand and created unnecessary tension.“Pakistan is misleading Bangladesh and provoking them. They are falsely encouraging them and playing a major role in this issue. Pakistan should not interfere in this matter,” Shukla said.Shukla also referred to past conflicts between Pakistan and Bangladesh, saying Pakistan was trying to influence Bangladesh by pretending to support them.He added that the ICC’s decision was final and based on logistical challenges, not politics.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pakistan may protest the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland. Pakistan is reportedly considering options such as forfeiting its match against India or even pulling out of the tournament, though no official decision has been announced yet.

Also read : T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BCBbcciiccPCBRajeev Shuklat20 world cup

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

MS Dhoni Starts IPL 2026 Preparations With Net Session in Ranchi | WATCH Video

Shocking Twist! BCB Brings Back Nazmul Islam Amid T20 World Cup Exit After First Removing Him Over Controversial Remarks, Protests From Cricketers

ISL 2025–26: Kerala Blasters Sign French Forward Kevin Yoke On Free Transfer

LATEST NEWS

JSW Energy Share Price Slides 7% After Q3 Results Despite Strong Operational Growth

Apple Unveils AirTag 2 With Ultra-Wideband Chip, 2x Sound, And More Accuracy, Check Price And Details Here

Major setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

Kangana Ranaut Backs ‘Real Queen’ Victoria Beckham Amid ‘Saas Bahu’ Drama With Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham

‘Mother Of All Deals’ Signed: PM Modi Hails India-EU FTA Covering 25% Of Global GDP, 1/3 Of World Trade, Says Manufacturing, Services To Soar

Adani Group Shares Stage Spectacular Comeback – Investor Confidence Restored Amid US Legal Saga

Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date: Vijay Thalapathy’s Final Film Stuck in CBFC Row, Madras HC to Announce Verdict Today

Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

Iran Bloodbath: 36,500 Killed In Just Two Days, Khamenei’s Forces Unleash Unprecedented Terror During Deadliest Anti-Regime Crackdown

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’
BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’
BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’
BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

QUICK LINKS