BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday accused Pakistan of misleading and influencing Bangladesh after Bangladesh refused to play its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.Bangladesh had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move their matches from India to Colombo, Sri Lanka, citing security concerns and rising tensions between the two countries. However, the ICC rejected the request, saying it was too late to change the schedule and that moving venues would be very difficult.

Despite the BCCI assuring full security for the Bangladesh team, the Bangladesh government decided not to send the team to India unless the matches were moved to Colombo. As a result, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament.Speaking to ANI, Shukla said the BCCI had done everything possible to ensure Bangladesh’s safety. He said India was fully prepared to host the team and provide complete protection.“We wanted Bangladesh to play in India. We assured them full security and complete protection. There would have been no problem at all. But they decided they could not send the team,” Shukla said.Shukla explained that changing the tournament schedule at the last moment was not practical. He said the ICC had no option but to stick to the original plan.

He also strongly criticised Pakistan, accusing them of interfering in the situation. According to Shukla, Pakistan encouraged Bangladesh to take a hard stand and created unnecessary tension.“Pakistan is misleading Bangladesh and provoking them. They are falsely encouraging them and playing a major role in this issue. Pakistan should not interfere in this matter,” Shukla said.Shukla also referred to past conflicts between Pakistan and Bangladesh, saying Pakistan was trying to influence Bangladesh by pretending to support them.He added that the ICC’s decision was final and based on logistical challenges, not politics.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pakistan may protest the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland. Pakistan is reportedly considering options such as forfeiting its match against India or even pulling out of the tournament, though no official decision has been announced yet.

