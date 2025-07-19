Buff Bagwell Undergoes Leg Amputation: Wrestling Icon Begins Powerful New Chapter After Years of Pain

Former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, 55, has undergone an above-the-knee amputation of his right leg following years of complications from a devastating 2020 car crash. The accident left him with critical leg damage, ultimately ending a five-year stretch of surgeries, pain, and addiction. At the time of the crash, Bagwell had been under the influence of alcohol and Xanax, later admitting, “I thought I was sober enough to drive, but I blacked out.”

From Superstar to Survival: The Road to Amputation

The crash destroyed his right kneecap, making traditional reconstruction impossible. Over the next few years, Bagwell endured more than 30 surgeries in a desperate attempt to save the leg. His doctors eventually gave him a grim prognosis, only a 20% chance of preserving the limb, and that too with permanent immobility.

Faced with mounting physical and emotional tolls, Bagwell hit rock bottom. He turned to alcohol and painkillers, consumed by depression and helplessness. “I couldn’t even put on my right shoe without help,” he revealed. Support from his partner Stacy and seeing others thrive post-amputation inspired him to take control.

Surgery, Struggle, and Strength

Marcus Bagwell’s surgery, expected to last two hours, stretched beyond five due to complications. Despite the lengthy procedure, he came out in good spirits, experiencing common phantom limb sensations but minimal pain. His journey was documented by fellow wrestler Maven Huffman and supported publicly by agent Steve Stasiak, who praised Bagwell’s strength and legacy.

A New Mission: Hope After Trauma

Now focused on recovery, Marcus Bagwell remains open to the possibility of returning to the wrestling ring with a prosthetic leg. He aims to use his story to inspire others facing trauma and loss. With a modest net worth of USD 500,000 from wrestling and speaking, he is shifting focus from fame to purpose. Fans have rallied behind him, turning his darkest chapter into a story of resilience and renewal.

Bagwell now calls this moment his “liberation”, a painful end, but a powerful new beginning.

