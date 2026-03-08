LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Can India Qualify For AFC Women's Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan? Explained

Can India Qualify For AFC Women’s Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan? Explained

After a brutal 11-0 loss to Japan, can the Blue Tigresses still reach the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 knockouts? Check the Group C qualification scenarios and math.

Can India Qualify For AFC Women's Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan Explained. Photo: Indian Football- X
Can India Qualify For AFC Women's Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan Explained. Photo: Indian Football- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 8, 2026 19:09:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Can India Qualify For AFC Women’s Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan? Explained

The Indian women’s national team faced a harrowing night at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday, March 7, suffering a crushing 0-11 defeat at the hands of world No. 8 Japan. Following a narrow 1-2 loss to Vietnam in their campaign opener, the Blue Tigresses find themselves at the bottom of Group C with zero points and a daunting goal difference of -12.

Despite the heavy blow to their morale and the lopsided scoreline, India’s journey in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 is not officially over. Here is the breakdown of how the “Blue Tigresses” can still mathematically claw their way into the quarterfinals.

The Math of the ‘Mini-League’

The tournament format allows the top two teams from each group to qualify directly, while the two best third-placed teams across the three groups also advance. Because of India’s massive negative goal difference, qualifying as a “best third-placed team” is now statistically improbable.

India’s realistic path to the knockouts is finishing second in Group C. For this to happen, the following conditions must be met:

  1. Japan must defeat Vietnam in their final group match (scheduled for Tuesday, March 10).

  2. India must defeat Chinese Taipei by a margin of at least two goals (e.g., 2-0, 3-1).

If these results occur, India, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei will all finish tied on 3 points. According to AFC tie-break regulations, the ranking would then be decided by a “head-to-head” mini-league involving only those three teams. Since Vietnam beat India (2-1) and Chinese Taipei beat Vietnam (1-0), a two-goal victory for India over Taipei would give the Blue Tigresses the superior goal difference in that specific three-team circle, securing them the second spot.

The Defensive Hurdle

While the math offers a glimmer of hope, the task is immense. India’s defense struggled to contain Japan’s relentless pressure, conceding five goals in the first half alone. To progress, the team will need to shift from a damage-control mindset to an aggressive, goal-scoring strategy against Chinese Taipei at the Western Sydney Stadium on March 10.

With the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification spots also on the line for the semifinalists, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For India, the equation is simple: win big, or go home.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 7:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Blue TigressesIndia Qualification ScenariosIndia vs Japan 0-11Indian Football

Can India Qualify For AFC Women’s Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan? Explained

