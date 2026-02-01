El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned the champions of the Australian Open 2026 after he defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the tournament.
This photo of young Carlos Alcaraz watching his future rival Novak Djokovic play is so cold. pic.twitter.com/fHsftRb6We
— Hana 🏀 (@HanaHoops) January 30, 2026
Novak Djokovic to Rafa Nadal during the Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz:
“Wanna play, Rafa?”
Iconic moment between two of the greatest to ever pick up a tennis racquet. 🥹
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 1, 2026
A thoroughly deserved win for Carlos Alcaraz!
The youngest player ever to achieve Career Grand Slam!
There’s a new El Matador in Tennis! pic.twitter.com/kRtNhEAYDU
— Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) February 1, 2026
INSANITY 🤯
Just sit back and enjoy two masters of their craft defying logic.@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/FyGidFw7C5
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026
After going down in the first set, Alcaraz made a stunning comeback and won the next three.
