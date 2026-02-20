Check Out Viral Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Sangeet Photos — ​”Almost The Dhawans”

Shikhar Dhawan, the former ace of Indian cricket, is getting married to his fiancée, Sophie Shine, and is thus starting his “second innings” in love.

The 40-year-old cricket veteran, who last year declared his retirement from all cricket formats, is getting married to the Irish corporate professional. The wedding will be a grand one and is planned for later this week in the Delhi, NCR region.

This wedding is a big personal milestone for Dhawan after his very public divorce from Aesha Mukherji in 2023.

Dhawan and Sophie are believed to have met in Dubai. They got engaged on 2 January 2026 and, since then, have been spotted holding each other’s hands at several public events and IPL matches.

Now that the wedding celebration is at its peak, the marriage will be a star-studded affair, with the ‘crème de la crème’ of the cricketing and corporate worlds in attendance.

“Sangeet Night”: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Pre-Wedding Glimpse

Shikhar Dhawan used his official Instagram account on Thursday, February 19, to post the first official pictures of his wedding festivities.

In a joint post with Sophie Shine, the cricketer shared a series of photos that portrayed them as a “love couple” at their Sangeet night, which took place in a grand setting. The post caption was a warm-hearted “Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans, ” along with a red heart and dancing emoji.

The duo looked stunning and happy, thus confirming that the countdown to their wedding day had indeed begun.







Who is Sophie Devine?

Though Shikhar Dhawan is a name known to every cricket fan, Sophie Shine has brought to their partnership a strong business background. An Irish citizen and a Limerick Institute of Technology graduate in Marketing and Management, Sophie is presently a Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi.

Besides her corporate achievements, she has emerged as the power behind Dhawans professional and charitable activities, acting as the COO of “Da One Sports” and chairing the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

