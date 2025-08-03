Home > Sports > CM Punk Rocks Marvel-Inspired Fantastic Four Gear At WWE SummerSlam Main Event

CM Punk Rocks Marvel-Inspired Fantastic Four Gear At WWE SummerSlam Main Event

CM Punk stepped into the WWE SummerSlam main event with more than just championship hopes, he brought along his love for comics. Wearing gear inspired by Marvel’s Fantastic Four, Punk’s blue-and-white outfit stood out just as much as his performance in the ring.

CM Punk Rocks Marvel-Inspired Fantastic Four Gear at WWE SummerSlam Main Event (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 3, 2025 16:11:09 IST

CM Punk brought more than just grit and determination to the main event of WWE SummerSlam, he brought superhero flair. Entering the ring for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther, Punk wore gear inspired by Marvel’s Fantastic Four, sporting the iconic light blue and white colors.

Fantastic Four Theme Inspires CM Punk’s WWE Look

The choice of costume wasn’t just for show. Punk seemed energized, taking on heavy offense from Gunther and managing to fight back to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It marked his first title since rejoining WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

But the celebration didn’t last long. As Punk stood with his title, Seth Rollins appeared at the entrance ramp. With a knee brace on, it looked like he was in no condition to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. That assumption turned out to be wrong.

Rollins rushed to the ring, surprised Punk, and successfully pinned him. Just like that, Punk’s title reign ended before it really began, and Rollins walked out of SummerSlam as the new champion.

Comic Book Love Goes Back to CM Punk’s Early Days

Punk’s connection to the comic book world isn’t new. Since his time wrestling on the independent circuit, he’s used the battle cry “It’s Clobberin’ Time” during his entrances, a famous line from The Thing, a member of the Fantastic Four.

He brought that same energy to SummerSlam’s main event, sticking to his comic roots while also delivering a memorable performance. The chant has been a signature part of his WWE character for years.

During his time away from wrestling, Punk even explored writing and contributed to a few Drax the Destroyer comic book issues, blending his passion for storytelling with his love for comics.

SummerSlam Expands With Record-Breaking Two-Night Event

This year’s SummerSlam set a new standard as WWE’s first-ever two-night version of the event. The action continues on night two with Cody Rhodes taking on John Cena in a high-stakes Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

There’s also major action in the women’s division. Becky Lynch defends the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria, while Naomi puts her Women’s World Championship on the line in a triple threat against Iyo Sky and another top contender.

