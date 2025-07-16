Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In

At Beyonce’s concert in Atlanta, tennis player Coco Gauff looked like a true fashion star, trading her tennis whites for cowboy boots and a large hat.

She looked stunning in her chic brown leather ensemble, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it. The 21-year-old French Open champion, who just suffered a difficult Wimbledon first-round loss, put her tennis annoyances aside for a fun-filled evening.

Gauff showed up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a tight-fitting brown leather playsuit with connected shorts and a sleeveless collared shirt. She completed the ensemble with a pair of tall, intricately stitched cowboy boots, a cowboy hat, and a broad brown belt.

Gauff posted multiple images of her ensemble to Instagram. She looked as though she was prepared for a western runway show rather than a tennis court, yet the photos showed her grinning and having a good time.

From Whites in Tennis to Western Wow

Renowned for her elegant demeanor on the court, Gauff chose to forgo the tennis whites in favor of an incredible cowgirl attire that made fans gasp. In a chic brown suede romper that evoked a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of a bygone Western runway, the 21-year-old effortlessly captured attention. The romper was well-fitting, with detailed stitching that gave it a genuine touch and embracing her body in all the right areas.

She added a little of edge to the ensemble and accentuated her silhouette by tightening her waist with a broad, studded belt. She wore a pair of vintage cowboy boots that went well with the outfit. Her outfit was completed with a stunning silver-star cowboy hat that gleamed in the stadium lights.

Following a Wimbledon Setback, Fashion Therapy

Gauff’s Wimbledon season ended all too soon just a few weeks ago with an unexpected first-round loss that nobody anticipated. But instead of focusing on the setback, she displayed the kind of resiliency that we love to see in top athletes. The Atlanta performance was more than just music or fashion; it was a moment of reset and a change in mood. It worked, based on the fit, the radiance, and that hug from Tina Knowles.

