LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
Live TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
Home > Sports > Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In

Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In

Inconspicuously, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour has emerged as the new Met Gala of concert fits. Fans, celebrities, and athletes have stepped up and flaunted their outfits, which range from dazzling cowboy hats to rhinestone boots and leather fringe.

Coco Gauff looked like she belonged on a podium. Despite not taking home a trophy from Wimbledon, she undoubtedly won gold in her cowboy couture, which was influenced by Beyonce.
Coco Gauff looked like she belonged on a podium. Despite not taking home a trophy from Wimbledon, she undoubtedly won gold in her cowboy couture, which was influenced by Beyonce.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 10:00:39 IST

At Beyonce’s concert in Atlanta, tennis player Coco Gauff looked like a true fashion star, trading her tennis whites for cowboy boots and a large hat.

She looked stunning in her chic brown leather ensemble, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it. The 21-year-old French Open champion, who just suffered a difficult Wimbledon first-round loss, put her tennis annoyances aside for a fun-filled evening.

Gauff showed up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a tight-fitting brown leather playsuit with connected shorts and a sleeveless collared shirt.  She completed the ensemble with a pair of tall, intricately stitched cowboy boots, a cowboy hat, and a broad brown belt.

Gauff posted multiple images of her ensemble to Instagram. She looked as though she was prepared for a western runway show rather than a tennis court, yet the photos showed her grinning and having a good time.

From Whites in Tennis to Western Wow

Renowned for her elegant demeanor on the court, Gauff chose to forgo the tennis whites in favor of an incredible cowgirl attire that made fans gasp.  In a chic brown suede romper that evoked a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of a bygone Western runway, the 21-year-old effortlessly captured attention.  The romper was well-fitting, with detailed stitching that gave it a genuine touch and embracing her body in all the right areas.

She added a little of edge to the ensemble and accentuated her silhouette by tightening her waist with a broad, studded belt.  She wore a pair of vintage cowboy boots that went well with the outfit.  Her outfit was completed with a stunning silver-star cowboy hat that gleamed in the stadium lights.

Following a Wimbledon Setback, Fashion Therapy

Gauff’s Wimbledon season ended all too soon just a few weeks ago with an unexpected first-round loss that nobody anticipated. But instead of focusing on the setback, she displayed the kind of resiliency that we love to see in top athletes. The Atlanta performance was more than just music or fashion; it was a moment of reset and a change in mood.  It worked, based on the fit, the radiance, and that hug from Tina Knowles.

Also Read: Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta

Tags: Beyonce concertCoco GauffFrench open championMercedes Benz Stadium

More News

Emmy Awards 2025: Who’s Ruling The Nominations This Year?
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete
Newborn Thrown Out Of Bus Window After Birth In Maharashtra, Couple Arrested
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl, Share Heartfelt Post On Instagram
UGC Sets Up Probe Panel After Odisha BEd Student’s Tragic Self-Immolation In Balasore
Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In
17 Year Old Girl Attacked Brutally On Face By Miscreants With Alcohol Bottle In Haryana’s Nuh
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Shines Bright Amid Global Trade Tensions- Here’s What’s Driving Prices
Katrina Kaif Turns 42: Celebrating Her Birthday And Kay Beauty’s Success
Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In
Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In
Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In
Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?