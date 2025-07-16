LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Live TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Home > Sports > Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, overwhelmed with emotion at the ballpark he once called home. Reunited with former manager Brian Snitker, Freeman reflects on his Braves legacy and looks forward to one unforgettable, heartfelt night.

Freddie Freeman (Image Credit - X)
Freddie Freeman (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 07:00:38 IST

Canadian-American baseball player Freddie Freeman felt the lump in his throat the moment he stepped into the clubhouse. He knew the emotions would come, however not this hard, not this fast. Ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game in Atlanta, it only took one look around to bring it all flooding back. And when he saw his longtime friend and former manager Brian Snitker? The tears came without hesitation.

It’s been nearly four years since Freeman left Atlanta, but the city and its fans—never left him. Freddie Freeman, now 35, will start for the National League on Tuesday night (July 15) at Truist Park, the stadium he helped build during his 12-season run with the Braves.

Back Where It Began

This marks Freeman’s ninth All-Star appearance, but the first in the ballpark where he became a hometown hero, Most Valuable Plarer (MVP), a champion, and a symbol of consistency.
“When you spend so much time in one place, it’s always special,” Freeman said. “I think everyone knows I get emotional during these things. I’m not afraid to show it.”
His departure in 2021, after contract talks with Atlanta collapsed, was gut-wrenching. But as he returns for the Midsummer Classic, Freeman is expected to receive an extended standing ovation from fans who never stopped loving him, even in Dodger blue.
Freeman hasn’t hidden how much this game means. “Once they announced the All-Star Game was in Atlanta, I circled it. I knew I had to make it,” he said. “Now I get to be back here, with family in the stands, in the place that raised me.”

A Bittersweet Reunion

The reunion with Snitker, who is likely retiring after this season was especially poignant. They go back to Freeman’s rookie year in 2010, through playoff heartbreaks and the ultimate triumph in 2021. “He’s meant everything to me,” Freeman said. “To be in the same clubhouse again is just so cool.”

Freeman’s legacy in Atlanta goes beyond stats. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos recalled Freeman volunteering to play third base in 2017 just to keep a teammate’s bat in the lineup. “He’s the ultimate teammate,” he said. “How can you not root for a guy like that?”

With 20 family members in the crowd and his old locker now filled by Matt Olson, Freeman is ready to soak in the moment.
“I know the cheers are coming. And yeah, the tears too,” Freeman said. “But I’m not holding back.”

Also Read: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)

Tags: Freddie Freemanhome-hero-pos-7MLB

More News

Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine To Use Only Defensive Force Against Russia
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kins Of Pithoragarh Road Tragedy
11 Trains Of Pakistan Will Be Handed Over To The Private Sector
SC Seeks UP, Uttarakhand Response On QR Code Mandate For Kanwar Yatra Shops
Noa Essengue’s Summer League Surge: Chicago Bulls Rookie Making Waves
Portion Of White House Evacuated After Security Concerns Over Phone
Numerology Horoscope July 15, 2025: Financial Forecast Based On Your Birth Number
Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta
Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta
Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta
Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?