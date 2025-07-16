Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta

Canadian-American baseball player Freddie Freeman felt the lump in his throat the moment he stepped into the clubhouse. He knew the emotions would come, however not this hard, not this fast. Ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game in Atlanta, it only took one look around to bring it all flooding back. And when he saw his longtime friend and former manager Brian Snitker? The tears came without hesitation.

It’s been nearly four years since Freeman left Atlanta, but the city and its fans—never left him. Freddie Freeman, now 35, will start for the National League on Tuesday night (July 15) at Truist Park, the stadium he helped build during his 12-season run with the Braves.

Back Where It Began

This marks Freeman’s ninth All-Star appearance, but the first in the ballpark where he became a hometown hero, Most Valuable Plarer (MVP), a champion, and a symbol of consistency.

“When you spend so much time in one place, it’s always special,” Freeman said. “I think everyone knows I get emotional during these things. I’m not afraid to show it.”

His departure in 2021, after contract talks with Atlanta collapsed, was gut-wrenching. But as he returns for the Midsummer Classic, Freeman is expected to receive an extended standing ovation from fans who never stopped loving him, even in Dodger blue.

Freeman hasn’t hidden how much this game means. “Once they announced the All-Star Game was in Atlanta, I circled it. I knew I had to make it,” he said. “Now I get to be back here, with family in the stands, in the place that raised me.”

A Bittersweet Reunion

The reunion with Snitker, who is likely retiring after this season was especially poignant. They go back to Freeman’s rookie year in 2010, through playoff heartbreaks and the ultimate triumph in 2021. “He’s meant everything to me,” Freeman said. “To be in the same clubhouse again is just so cool.”

Freeman’s legacy in Atlanta goes beyond stats. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos recalled Freeman volunteering to play third base in 2017 just to keep a teammate’s bat in the lineup. “He’s the ultimate teammate,” he said. “How can you not root for a guy like that?”

With 20 family members in the crowd and his old locker now filled by Matt Olson, Freeman is ready to soak in the moment.

“I know the cheers are coming. And yeah, the tears too,” Freeman said. “But I’m not holding back.”

