Coco Gauff’s Net Worth, From Teen Tennis Superstar To Entrepreneur

By 2025, Coco Gauff, who is 21 years old, has an estimated net worth of $35 million and has made her one of the wealthiest athletes of her age in the sporting industry.

Coco Gauff’s fortune from tennis

Her fortunes are a combination of huge in court incomes and off court contracts. Gauff has earned more than 24.3 million in career prize money, which puts her within the 20 best all time earners on the WTA Tour. By 2024, she had pocketed an estimated 9.35 million dollars in prize money with a record setting 4.805 million coming as a result of winning the WTA Finals, the highest amount paid to a woman in tennis history as a single event.

Coco Gauff’s brand endorsements

But it is out of court that the financial success of Gauff really glitters. She has endorsement deals with a myriad of international brands, such as New Balance, Barilla, Head, Bose, Rolex, Carols Daughter, Loreal and Rayban. According to one of the sources, her income last year was only 30.4 million, of which 9.2 million came as prize money and an incredible 21 million as endorsements. This remarkable combination of sport success and commercial appeal has made her the highest paid female athlete in the last several years.

Coco Gauff Enterprises

Coco is more than earnings, it is also influence. She modeled her talent on the court, such as the hyped 2019 Wimbledon victory over Venus Williams, and continues to accumulate Grand Slams, such as the 2023 US Open and the 2025 French Open. Outside of tennis, she is working to invest in her future through business enterprises, including opening her own management company, Coco Gauff Enterprises, and investing in a women only basketball league.

Overall, it is quite obvious that Coco Gauff has a net worth of $35 million by 2025, but it is more than a number; it is the result of her ability, the strength of her brand, and success as an entrepreneur. She is also establishing a blueprint of what young athletes can be in her continuing domination of both the court and market, and the riches and power stretching far beyond what is a simple metric of success.

