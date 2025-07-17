Columbus Crew Loses 3-0 To Nashville SC

Four days after defeating their in-state rival 4-2, the Columbus Crew lost to Nashville SC 3-0 on July 16. Nashville took the lead less than two minutes into the game, the second time in a row that the Crew allowed a goal in the first two minutes. Defender Sean Zawadzki clipped a shot from Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl that was going wide, sending the ball bouncing into the right corner of the Crew’s net and giving Nashville a 1-0 lead on the own goal.

Despite the fact that both teams are in the lead in the Eastern Conference, Nashville SC defeated the Columbus Crew 3-0 on July 16 at Geodis Park in front of 28,254 spectators. The home team quickly discovered their advantage.

Match recap

At the half, Nashville midfielder forward Hany Mukhtar gave his team a 2-0 lead they would maintain until halftime. Nashville scored a game-winning goal in the 82nd minute, while the Crew failed to score despite dominating possession and having 12 shots in the second half. Ahmed Qasem, the defending forward, spotted forward Sam Surridge crashing toward the goal near the right corner of Columbus’ box as goalie Patrick Schulte was out of position.

On May 28, Columbus and Nashville drew 2-2, with goals from Makhtar and Surridge.

On July 19, the Crew will make a swift return to Lower.com Field to play D.C. United. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

“That’s a really good Columbus team,” says BJ Callaghan, coach of Nashville SC. “They’ve been really good for a long period of time, and tonight, I thought this was a really complete team performance.”

‘Nashville Nostalgia’ jersey

With its distinctively retro appearance and feel, the Nashville Soccer Club’s new “Nashville Nostalgia” uniform urges supporters to “wear the era” and travel back in time to the 1990s. It is a part of the 2025 adidas “Archive Collection” and will be the team’s first-ever third uniform. Later this summer, Nashville, South Carolina, will introduce a new clothing line that includes vintage shirts, coats, hats, and other items to commemorate the launch.

Also Read: NY Red Bulls Make An Amazing Comeback to End New England Revolution