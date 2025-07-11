Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted

Nottingham Forest is expected to join the Europa League after UEFA downgraded Crystal Palace to the Conference League, the third division of European football.

On Friday, July 11, European football’s governing body declared that it had decided to “Reject Crystal Palace’s admission to the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League,” citing the club’s violation of its multi-club ownership regulations.

The ruling follows the DNCG, the financial watchdog of French football, overturning Lyon’s relegation from Ligue 1 following their own appeal.

After Oliver Glasner’s team defeated Manchester City in a historic match in May, Palace initially earned a spot in the Europa League by winning the FA Cup final. However, co-owner John Textor’s overwhelming ownership position of 77% of Lyon immediately cast doubt on their ability to compete in Uefa’s second-tier league.

According to UEFA rules, no person or organization may have authority over more than one club competing in the same tournament. Due to their superior domestic league result, Lyon has been granted priority over Palace for a Europa League spot.

In an attempt to support Palace’s claim that he lacks “Decisive influence” over the team, Textor recently sold Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, his 42.9% ownership in Palace for an estimated £190 million. But that agreement was finalized after UEFA’s deadline of March 1st for resolving such matters.

Nottingham Forest promoted

Forest requested clarification from UEFA in June on Palace’s place in Europe and what the club would stand to gain from a Palace relegation to the Conference League.

By reducing his ownership stake in the Premier League team, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Greek team Olympiakos, evaded laws governing multi-club ownership. By agreeing to sell his 43 percent ownership to Woody Johnson of the New York Jets in June, Textor took similar actions to improve Palace’s chances of competing in the Europa League, although the deal has not yet been finalized.

With the possibility of earning an additional 20 million euros (dollars) in UEFA prize money, Nottingham Forest ought to move up from the Conference League to the Europa League.

Due to the fact that Evangelis Marinakis also owns Olympiakos, the Greek league champions that will compete in the Champions League, Forest has experienced its own possible multi-club problems.

