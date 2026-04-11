CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Cricket Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

CSK vs DC IPL 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium sees Delhi Capitals start as favourites against struggling Chennai Super Kings. With KL Rahul in form and Dewald Brevis returning, the Chepauk pitch and key players could decide this crucial points table encounter.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026, Match Prediction. Image Credit ANI
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026, Match Prediction. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 11, 2026 15:43:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

CSK vs DC Winner Prediction: It is the battle between the north and the south as the Delhi Capitals make their way to Chennai to play the Super Kings. It will be a crucial clash as the IPL 2026 points table stands, as the MA Chidambaram Stadium plays host to the CSK vs DC clash. Some of the biggest names in the game will feature as Sanju Samson, experiencing poor form, faces his former team. Meanwhile, CSK, having lost all of their games so far, would be bolstered by the return of Dewald Brevis in the playing XI. Brevis could very well increase the attacking prowess of the CSK side, that have been poor with the bat in hand in games leading up to this clash. On the other hand, DC suffered its first defeat of the season. Having come so close, the Capitals in the end lost by only one run, with David Miller failing to close out the clash after batting superbly. 

What does the CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 winner prediction say? Let’s find out!

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

You Might Be Interested In

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 18

Date

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

CSK vs DC: Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Chidambaram Stadium has been far from what the players and fans are used to in recent years. In the last few years, runs have flown in Chennai with batters ruling the roost. Meanwhile, this has meant CSK, who relied on spinners in their years of dominance, have struggled to maintain a positive home record at home. Once again, a flatter track at Chepauk can be expected, and the batters from both teams will be looking to make the most of the batting-friendly surface presented to them. 

CSK vs DC: Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

CSK vs DC Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

CSK vs DC Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals start as favourites in the CSK vs DC clash. Having won two of their three games so far, the Capitals would know that the two points are for the taking against a struggling CSK side. Placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table, a win would take the Axar Patel-led side to third place in the table. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings would be bolstered with the possible addition of Dewald Brevis. The South African batter returning to the playing XI for the five-time champions certainly boosts their chances of winning the clash.

CSK vs DC Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC)

IPL 2026 Prediction: Who will score the most runs in CSK vs DC?

KL Rahul will be expected to score the most runs in the CSK vs DC clash. The right-handed batter, after a slow start to the season in the first two games, returned to form in the previous encounter against the Gujarat Titans. Notably, he scored 92 runs in 52 balls in the previous game against GT. Rahul would want to continue his purple patch and could very well make another big score against CSK. In the previous season at the same stadium, he was named the player of the match after scoring 77 runs in 51 balls. 

Also Read: IPL Betting Den Stormed: Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Manish Nagar Racket; Rs 11.84 Lakh Seized

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: axar-patelChidambaram pitch report todayChidambaram Stadium pitch report todayChinnaswamy Stadium pitch reportcskCSK vs DC match prediction IPL 2026CSK vs DC pitch reportCSK vs DC playing 11 todayDCdewald brevisIPL 2026IPL 2026 fantasy tips CSK vs DCIPL 2026 Match 18 winner predictionkl rahulkuldeep yadavMukesh Kumarnoor-ahmadRuturaj GaikwadRuturaj Gaikwad vs Axar PatelSameer Rizvisanju samsonshivam dube

RELATED News

Exclusive: Ranjit Bajaj Outlines Roadmap for India’s FIFA World Cup Dream Through Team Building and Grassroots Investment: ‘One Ronaldo Can’t Make You Win The World Cup’

PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match For Free Online and On TV?

Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Final: Ayush Shetty vs Who? Opponent Breakdown And All You Need To Know

RCB vs RR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH

Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

LATEST NEWS

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch

KCET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Who Is Amit Kshatriya? Indian-Origin Senior NASA Leader Behind Artemis II Success, Leads 10 Centres, Advises Jared Isaacman

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Thunderstorms And Humidity Surge Across State This Week Amid Regional Rainfall Variations

India’s Popular Vastu Expert Acharaya Pankit Goyal Reveals Why Most Businesses Fail, And How Vastu Can Help Fix It

O’Romeo OTT Drop: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Thriller Online Now

Raaka Cast Fees Revealed: Allu Arjun Paid 7 Times More Than Deepika Padukone?

IMS Jaipur Conclave marks the beginning of International Musculoskeletal Summit’s India journey

PM Modi Steps Out Of Car To Greet Rahul Gandhi In Parliament, Rare Candid Moment During Jyotiba Phule Tribute Goes Viral – Watch

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

QUICK LINKS