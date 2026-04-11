CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

CSK vs DC Winner Prediction: It is the battle between the north and the south as the Delhi Capitals make their way to Chennai to play the Super Kings. It will be a crucial clash as the IPL 2026 points table stands, as the MA Chidambaram Stadium plays host to the CSK vs DC clash. Some of the biggest names in the game will feature as Sanju Samson, experiencing poor form, faces his former team. Meanwhile, CSK, having lost all of their games so far, would be bolstered by the return of Dewald Brevis in the playing XI. Brevis could very well increase the attacking prowess of the CSK side, that have been poor with the bat in hand in games leading up to this clash. On the other hand, DC suffered its first defeat of the season. Having come so close, the Capitals in the end lost by only one run, with David Miller failing to close out the clash after batting superbly.

What does the CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 winner prediction say? Let’s find out!

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Information

CSK vs DC: Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Chidambaram Stadium has been far from what the players and fans are used to in recent years. In the last few years, runs have flown in Chennai with batters ruling the roost. Meanwhile, this has meant CSK, who relied on spinners in their years of dominance, have struggled to maintain a positive home record at home. Once again, a flatter track at Chepauk can be expected, and the batters from both teams will be looking to make the most of the batting-friendly surface presented to them.

CSK vs DC: Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

CSK vs DC Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

CSK vs DC Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals start as favourites in the CSK vs DC clash. Having won two of their three games so far, the Capitals would know that the two points are for the taking against a struggling CSK side. Placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table, a win would take the Axar Patel-led side to third place in the table. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings would be bolstered with the possible addition of Dewald Brevis. The South African batter returning to the playing XI for the five-time champions certainly boosts their chances of winning the clash.

CSK vs DC Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC)

IPL 2026 Prediction: Who will score the most runs in CSK vs DC?

KL Rahul will be expected to score the most runs in the CSK vs DC clash. The right-handed batter, after a slow start to the season in the first two games, returned to form in the previous encounter against the Gujarat Titans. Notably, he scored 92 runs in 52 balls in the previous game against GT. Rahul would want to continue his purple patch and could very well make another big score against CSK. In the previous season at the same stadium, he was named the player of the match after scoring 77 runs in 51 balls.

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