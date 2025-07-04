Live Tv
Home > Sports > D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb

D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb

World Champion D Gukesh won the rapid title at the Grand Chess Tour 2025 in Zagreb, scoring 14/18 with six wins, two draws, and a final-round victory over Wesley So. The 19-year-old leads the field ahead of the blitz section of the tournament.

Gukesh finishes strong in Zagreb with rapid chess crown.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 00:28:04 IST

World Chess Champion D. Gukesh sealed his stunning ascension on the world map with a rapid title win at the Grand Chess Tour 2025 Rapid & Blitz tournament in Zagreb on Friday. The 19-year-old sensation accumulated 14 points from a maximum of 18 to show determination, skill and calmness against a strong field.

Having been upset by an early loss to Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Gukesh then recovered in spectacular style. He registered six victories, among them a strong climax against American grandmaster Wesley So in the ninth and last round of the rapid section. Adding to two draws and just one defeat, his outing left all doubts as to his supremacy in the tournament’s first half.

D Gukesh’s massive victory

Every victory in the rapid section counts for two points, and D Gukesh’s overall score put him well ahead of his nearest competitors, including Duda and other world-class chess players. The win also included a dominating sequence of five consecutive victories on Day 2 to establish the tone for a final thrust.

The tournament that is officially titled as the Super United Rapid and Blitz and part of the prestigious Grand Chess Tour series had featured some of the world’s best minds in chess world. But Gukesh stood tall among them, stressing his place at the top of the global chess position, that is cemented earlier this year by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

In fact, Friday’s games started with a subdued draw to Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri, when the two sides equalized in a locked, balanced position after some pieces still on the board. Gukesh’s second game was an endurance test. Against Croatian GM Ivan Šarić, he deployed the fierce Marshall Gambit and fought through 87 moves before the players decided on a draw.

But it was his victory against Wesley So in the final round that took all the attention. In fact, Gukesh outplayed the veteran American in style, ending his blistering campaign on a high note.

