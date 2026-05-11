Dharamshala Stadium Weather Update Today, PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at HPCA Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

Dharamshala Stadium Weather Update Today, PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season reaches a thrilling conclusion today as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the stunning Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. Cricket fans and digital sports journalists are more worried about the volatile Himalayan weather that often dictates terms in this hill town, rather than the tactical contest.

Dharamshala Today Rain Forecast

The weather forecast for Monday, 11 May, 2026 is a mixed bag. There have been some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon with a 55% chance of precipitation today. Dharamshala is currently seeing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 17°C and a high humidity level of 77%.

The big question is whether the match will be abandoned. The good news for fans is light showers are likely before the start of the game (between 4 PM and 6 PM) but the night-time precipitation chance drops to 35% and the skies are expected to be mostly cloudy. The good drainage system at HPCA Stadium has helped the game to continue after heavy spells in the past and the forecast now is for a full-fledged game even if slightly delayed.

Dharamshala Pitch Report

The HPCA Stadium pitch is considered a batting paradise, especially in the modern-day T20s. At 1457m above sea level there is much less resistance from the air, so the air is thinner and the ball travels further and faster. The average first innings score here since 2023 has been a staggering 209, which means we are in for a high-scoring thriller.

But the cool air of the mountains has a double advantage. The seam can move a great deal by early and swing can be found, especially by left-arm swingers. The toss will be very important. While in the IPL the team winning the toss usually opts to bowl first, stats say that batting first and posting a big score has been a successful strategy at this particular ground.

Last 7 Days Weather Report of Dharamshala

Dharamshala has slipped into the usual May weather pattern, affected by western disturbances. Over the last week, temperatures have ranged from 12°C to 28°C. The region has witnessed sunny mornings and sudden evening thunderstorms, which is a characteristic trait of the Kangra Valley. IMD Shimla has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Himachal Pradesh for the next 72 hours. A slightly more unstable spell begins today.

Date Day Temp (°C) Weather Feels Like Wind Humidity Rain Chance Rain (mm) UV Index Sunrise Sunset 11 May Mon 23 / 13 Isolated storms, scattered clouds 25°C 12 km/h 52% 54% 1.2 5 (Moderate) 5:30 19:12 12 May Tue 23 / 15 Few storms, cloudy 20°C 16 km/h 50% 83% 6.6 5 (Moderate) 5:29 19:13 13 May Wed 25 / 16 Passing showers, partly cloudy 25°C 10 km/h 38% 52% 2.6 7 (High) 5:28 19:13 14 May Thu 26 / 15 Isolated storms late, sunny 26°C 9 km/h 22% 12% 0.1 7 (High) 5:27 19:14 15 May Fri 27 / 16 Thundershowers, overcast 25°C 6 km/h 29% 19% 2.5 5 (Moderate) 5:27 19:15 16 May Sat 26 / 16 Isolated storms, mostly cloudy 26°C 10 km/h 31% 15% 1 5 (Moderate) 5:26 19:16 17 May Sun 31 / 16 Sunny 29°C 11 km/h 20% 0% 0 10 (Very High) 5:25 19:16 18 May Mon 32 / 18 Sunny 30°C 10 km/h 19% 3% 0 10 (Very High) 5:25 19:17 19 May Tue 26 / 17 Sunny 24°C 10 km/h 16% 6% 0 10 (Very High) 5:24 19:18 20 May Wed 26 / 18 Sunny 24°C 9 km/h 19% 4% 0 10 (Very High) 5:24 19:18 21 May Thu 28 / 18 Sunny 24°C 9 km/h 16% 3% 0 10 (Very High) 5:23 19:19 22 May Fri 28 / 19 Sunny 25°C 10 km/h 15% 3% 0 10 (Very High) 5:22 19:20 23 May Sat 28 / 19 Sunny 24°C 13 km/h 16% 6% 0 10 (Very High) 5:22 19:20 24 May Sun 27 / 19

Last 5 Matches Played at the HPCA Stadium

This PBKS vs DC is the first IPL 2026 match to be played at the HPCA Stadium. To obtain the last five competitive results at this venue we look back to the end of the last domestic and international cycle:

RCB vs PBKS (2024): RCB won by 60 runs (RCB 241/7, PBKS 181).

RCB won by 60 runs (RCB 241/7, PBKS 181). CSK vs PBKS (2024): CSK won by 28 runs (CSK 167/9, PBKS 139/9).

CSK won by 28 runs (CSK 167/9, PBKS 139/9). India vs England (5th Test, 2024): India won by an innings and 64 runs.

India won by an innings and 64 runs. Australia vs New Zealand (World Cup 2023): Australia won by 5 runs in a 380+ vs 380+ thriller.

Australia won by 5 runs in a 380+ vs 380+ thriller. India vs New Zealand (World Cup 2023): India won by 4 wickets.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Today Match

1) Where to Watch Live Streaming Details, TV Channel

The match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. Television viewers can watch the match on the Star Sports Network channels. In the UK, fans can catch the live broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket or stream the action via the Sky Go app. In the United States and Canada, the main broadcaster remains Willow TV with streaming available through Sling TV. In Pakistan, live coverage is available on the Tapmad and Tamasha platforms. The match will be live on Fox Sports in Australia or via the Kayo Sports streaming service. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before the match at the HPCA Stadium.



2) PBKS vs DC Last 5 Match Result and Stats



Punjab Kings have had a tough time in their last five games, having lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 33 runs and then narrowly by 4 wickets to Gujarat Titans. They lost to Rajasthan Royals in a close 6-wicket match before those losses but did register a high-scoring 6-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals in late April. Their form run also included a comprehensive 54-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Delhi Capitals have also been on a rough patch having lost two matches in a row to the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Prior to those setbacks they had celebrated a fantastic 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals after suffering a heavy 9-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They lost to Punjab in their last game on April 25 too as they failed to defend a mammoth total of 264

IPL 2026: Points Table



Rank Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 RCB 11 7 4 0 14 1.103 2 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 3 GT 11 7 4 0 14 0.228 4 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 8 DC 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 9 MI (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 LSG (E) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907