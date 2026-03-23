East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: East Bengal will host bottom-placed Mohammedan SC in a crucial clash for the home team. Currently placed sixth on the points table, the Red and Gold Brigade will move to fourth place if they manage to win tonight’s clash.

Coming into this game, EBFC has drawn its previous two games. The Kolkata-based club started the season with two wins on the trot. They defeated NorthEast United in their opening clash. In their next game, East Bengal won against Sporting Delhi with a 4-1 result. Playing their third game on home turf, Oscar Bruzon’s side lost to Jamshedpur FC. Their last two games against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters ended in draws.

Mohammedan SC’s position on the points table clearly defines how their season has started. The Black Panthers have lost all four games they have played in the season. They are the only team in the league to have not won a single point so far in the season. Unfortunately for them, they have played four of the top-five teams so far, and it has proved to be a reason behind their losing streak in the season.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL, 2025-26 match is going to take place on Monday, 23 March 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Monday, 23 March, 2026.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL, 2025-26 match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL, 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Monday, 23 March, 2026.

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

East Bengal FC is unarguably the stronger of the two sides as they host Mohammedan SC for their sixth home game. Given their respective positions on the points table, East Bengal is the stronger side. They have played five games in the season and have lost only a single clash. Mohammedan, on the other hand, have started their season in the poorest manner. They have already lost their first four games of the season.

They have played a couple of games in the Indian Super League against each other. EBFC has won one of the clashes, while the other ended in a draw. The head-to-head record favours the home team, and they would be expected to win the crucial clash.

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC: Probable XI

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohammad Rakip, Vishnu PV, Jeakson Thounaojam, Anwar Ali, Bipin Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Saul Crespo, Miguel Ferreira, Mohammed Rashid, Yousef Ezzejjari

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri, Pukhrambam Meitei, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Lalmuanawma, Sajad Parray, Amarjit Kiyam, Lalthankima, Thokchom Singh, Mahitosh Roy, Tangva Ragui, Israfil Dewan

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