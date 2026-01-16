End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

Carlos Alcaraz will play the Australian Open without Juan Carlos Ferrero for the first time in his professional career. Ferrero, who coached Alcaraz for seven years, is no longer part of his team. The change marks the end of a long and successful partnership that began when Alcaraz was just 15 years old.

Alcaraz about his coach

Speaking in Australia, the world No. 1 said the decision to part ways was natural and made with respect.

“It was a chapter of my life that had to end,” Alcaraz said. “I learned a lot from him. Thanks to him, I am the player I am today. I’m very grateful for these seven years.”

Alcaraz explained that the decision was mutual and said there is no bad feeling between them.

“We closed this chapter together. We are still friends and have a good relationship,” he added.

However, Ferrero later gave a different view of the situation. The former French Open champion said he wanted to continue coaching Alcaraz and was disappointed by the outcome.

Ferrero about Alcaraz

“I put my heart into this project. I’m hurt,” Ferrero said in an interview with Marca after the split became public.

When asked whether the decision was influenced by his father or other people close to him, Alcaraz said it was an internal matter within the team.

“It was something internal. Every decision we make is discussed together. In the end, this is what we decided,” the 22-year-old said.

After the season ended, Ferrero waited two weeks for a new contract offer from Alcaraz’s team. When the offer arrived, he was given only two days to review and sign it. According to a source close to the situation, Ferrero did not accept the terms, and the team was not willing to make any changes.

Samuel López has now taken over as Alcaraz’s head coach. López has already worked closely with Alcaraz and knows his game well. The main goal this season is to win the Australian Open, which is the only Grand Slam title missing from Alcaraz’s career.

“Everything is mostly the same. I have the same team as last year, just one person missing,” Alcaraz said. “The only change is the head coach. I’ve worked with Samu for a year already, so I know his ideas and his way of working very well.”

Alcaraz will begin his Australian Open campaign this Sunday against Australia’s Adam Walton, as he starts a new chapter in his career in Melbourne.

The world number one from Spain is the title favourite along with two-time defending champion and great rival Jannik Sinner.The Melbourne Park crown is the only one of the four majors that Alcaraz has never won, his best performance the quarter-finals in 2024 and 2025.

