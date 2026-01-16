LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

Carlos Alcaraz will play the Australian Open without Juan Carlos Ferrero for the first time in his professional career. Ferrero, who coached Alcaraz for seven years, is no longer part of his team.

(Image Credit: US Open via X)
(Image Credit: US Open via X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 16, 2026 11:38:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

Carlos Alcaraz will play the Australian Open without Juan Carlos Ferrero for the first time in his professional career. Ferrero, who coached Alcaraz for seven years, is no longer part of his team. The change marks the end of a long and successful partnership that began when Alcaraz was just 15 years old.

You Might Be Interested In

Alcaraz about his coach

Speaking in Australia, the world No. 1 said the decision to part ways was natural and made with respect.
“It was a chapter of my life that had to end,” Alcaraz said. “I learned a lot from him. Thanks to him, I am the player I am today. I’m very grateful for these seven years.”

Alcaraz explained that the decision was mutual and said there is no bad feeling between them.
“We closed this chapter together. We are still friends and have a good relationship,” he added.
However, Ferrero later gave a different view of the situation. The former French Open champion said he wanted to continue coaching Alcaraz and was disappointed by the outcome.

Ferrero about Alcaraz

“I put my heart into this project. I’m hurt,” Ferrero said in an interview with Marca after the split became public.
When asked whether the decision was influenced by his father or other people close to him, Alcaraz said it was an internal matter within the team.
“It was something internal. Every decision we make is discussed together. In the end, this is what we decided,” the 22-year-old said.
After the season ended, Ferrero waited two weeks for a new contract offer from Alcaraz’s team. When the offer arrived, he was given only two days to review and sign it. According to a source close to the situation, Ferrero did not accept the terms, and the team was not willing to make any changes.

Samuel López has now taken over as Alcaraz’s head coach. López has already worked closely with Alcaraz and knows his game well. The main goal this season is to win the Australian Open, which is the only Grand Slam title missing from Alcaraz’s career.
“Everything is mostly the same. I have the same team as last year, just one person missing,” Alcaraz said. “The only change is the head coach. I’ve worked with Samu for a year already, so I know his ideas and his way of working very well.”
Alcaraz will begin his Australian Open campaign this Sunday against Australia’s Adam Walton, as he starts a new chapter in his career in Melbourne.

The world number one from Spain is the title favourite along with two-time defending champion and great rival Jannik Sinner.The Melbourne Park crown is the only one of the four majors that Alcaraz has never won, his best performance the quarter-finals in 2024 and 2025.

Also Read :ICC’s Stunning Correction: Virat Kohli’s ODI No.1 Record Nearly Doubles – How Many Days Did He Really Dominate The ODI Rankings?

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

ICC’s Stunning Correction: Virat Kohli’s ODI No.1 Record Nearly Doubles – How Many Days Did He Really Dominate The ODI Rankings?

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

Our First Goal Is To Qualify For…’ Sophie Devine Backs Gujarat Giants As Team Eyes Strong New Season With ‘Realistic Targets

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

LATEST NEWS

Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

Iran Crisis Not Over? US War Drums Grow Louder As Military Assets Race To Middle East, Pentagon Sets Force For Possible Strike On Tehran

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Who Is Rohan Choksi? Mehul Choksi’s Son in ED Spotlight As Agency Alleges ‘Active’ Role in Money Laundering

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (16.01.2026): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (16.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

Bare, Bold & Unapologetic: When Fashion Pushes Every Single Limit

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

CC Surat KLT 4.0 Reinforces Know–Like–Trust Philosophy in Business Relationships

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team
End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team
End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team
End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

QUICK LINKS