England vs Sweden Women’s Euro Quarter Final: Where To Watch And Predictions

After comfortably escaping the potentially challenging Group D, England will play Sweden in the quarterfinals of Euro 2025.

Sweden defeated Denmark, Poland, and Germany to win all of the points and take first place in Group C. With a 4-1 victory over a team regarded as one of the top four candidates to win the trophy this month, they defeated Germany in the most spectacular match.

With just one goal given up in their three games, Peter Gerhardsson’s team had the best defense in the group stage. Our Euro 2025 team advanced to the group stage thanks to goalie Jennifer Falk and center defender Nathalie Bjorn. After a dismal start, England rallied to take second place in Group D. The Lionesses may benefit from their 2-1 loss to France because it means they can play tournament favorites Spain as early as the final.

Sarina Wiegman’s team defeated Wales 6-1 and the Netherlands 4-0, both of which were devastating. England will be confident after scoring ten goals in their last two games, but Sweden has advanced to the semi-finals of their last three major competitions.

Predicted Lineups

Sweden Women’s anticipated starting lineup (4-3-3): Falk; Lundkvist, Bjorn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd, Rolfo, Blackstenius

England Women’s expected starting lineup (4-3-3): Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; James, Hemp, Russo.

Where and when to watch?

The match would be streamed live by Fancode at 12:30 AM, 18th July (IST).

In the semi-final, who will the winner face?

If they win on Thursday, Sweden and England will find out on Wednesday night who they will play in the semi-final. The winner will play the winner of the match between Italy and Norway. On July 22, the Stade de Geneve will host that semifinal.

Bet builder predictions for Sweden Women vs England Women

More than 2.5 goals

The Lionesses have scored three goals or more in each of their last eight games, so this matchup appears to be open.

Stina, will score

The Swedish assault will be led by the Arsenal forward, who has scored six goals in her past eight international matches.

Georgia Stanway will get a chance to hit the mark.

The England midfielder has scored twice in the competition and had three shots on goal. She enjoys trying her luck from the edge of the box and is on penalties for the Lionesses.

