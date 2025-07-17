LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Is FIFA Rethinking Host Cities Due To Trump-Era Policies?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is FIFA Rethinking Host Cities Due To Trump-Era Policies?

World Cup host towns in the United States that were counting on half of their stadiums and hotels to be filled with foreign tourists will suffer greatly if the Trump administration decides to drastically extend the 12-country travel restriction to more than four dozen countries.

In his travel ban, which targets 12 countries and places restrictions on others, Trump makes an exception for "any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State."
In his travel ban, which targets 12 countries and places restrictions on others, Trump makes an exception for "any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State."

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 13:55:04 IST

A new immigration bill enacted by President Donald Trump is causing concern in the travel and tourist sector as the US gets ready to co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The One Big Beautiful Bill, as it is officially known, imposes a $250 “visa integrity fee” on the majority of non-immigrant visa applicants, such as tourists, students, and temporary employees. Leaders in the travel and hospitality industries are concerned about the timing, believing that the higher expenses and more stringent visa laws may discourage foreign spectators and jeopardize the anticipated financial benefits of one of the biggest athletic events in the world.

Concerns Raised by the New Visa Surcharge for Tourists

In addition to the current visa application fees, almost all applicants for tourist (B‑1/B‑2), student (F/M), work (H‑1B), and exchange (J) visas will have to pay the additional $250 premium beginning in fiscal year 2026. This is universal. Starting in 2026, the fee which is tied to inflation will rise annually. The charge acts as a kind of security deposit from foreigners and is meant to deter non-compliance and overstays. Only those who leave the US on schedule and completely adhere to the terms of their visa will receive a partial reimbursement. Official procedural specifics are still pending, and reimbursements are unclear and probably difficult to obtain.

Will it affect Tourists and Fans?

According to Forbes, US tourism officials say anything that increases the cost or difficulty of traveling to the country may discourage many tourists. The International Trade Administration estimates that in 2024, foreign tourists spent $254 billion on travel and tourism-related products and services in the United States. However, the United States was the only nation predicted to witness a fall in foreign visitor expenditure in 2025, according to a recent report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) that examined the economic impact of tourism in 184 nations.  In a statement, Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC, stated, “The U.S. government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign, while other countries are spreading the welcome mat.”

What do the World Cup organizers stand to lose?

For World Cup matches, cities like Philadelphia and Kansas City anticipate hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. Those estimates might not materialize if the integrity tax or more general immigration restrictions reduce demand.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is FIFA Rethinking Host Cities Due To Trump-Era Policies?

