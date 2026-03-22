EPL Results: Brighton Shock Liverpool to Dent Top-4 Hopes, Everton Thrash Chelsea 3-0; Fulham Beat Burnley, Leeds–Brentford Ends Goalless

It was an action-packed Saturday in the Premier League. Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck scored a brace as Brighton defeated Liverpool at the American Express Stadium. Liverpool’s Merseyside opponent and arch-rivals, Everton, were in action as well. The Toffees defeated Chelsea in a crushing 3-0 result. Burnley sank further in the relegation zone as Fulham defeated them courtesy of goals from Josh King, Harry Wilson, and Raul Jimenez. At Elland Road, Leeds United did well to hold Brentford to a draw at home. Brentford, placed seventh, had an opportunity to level points with Chelsea and get within one point of a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Brighton vs Liverpool







In spite of having less possession than Liverpool, it was the hosts, Brighton and Hove Albion, who dominated the proceedings at the American Express Stadium. The Seagulls took 16 shots at Liverpool’s goal, while six landed on the target. It was the veteran, Danny Welbeck, who managed to score twice against Liverpool. The former Manchester United striker scored in the 14th minute to take the lead for the home team.

Liverpool equalised in the 30th minute with a goal from Milos Kerkez. The score remained all square as the teams headed to the tunnel after the first half. However, the 35-year-old Welbeck had another trick left in him as he scored the winning goal in the 56th minute.

Everton vs Chelsea

Chelsea had an opportunity to overtake Liverpool in the points table later in the day when they clashed against Everton. However, the Blues continued their poor form, losing their second game on the trot. At the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton crushed the visitors with a 3-0 win. Beto scored twice in the 33rd and the 62nd minutes of the clash. To put salt into Chelsea’s wounds, Iliman Ndiaye scored for the Toffees in the 76th minute.

Chelsea held the ball for close to 65% of the match. However, they only managed four shots on target as opposed to Everton’s seven. Despite having received nine corners in the game, the Blues could not manage to deny the hosts a clean sheet.

Fulham vs Burnley

It was a fantastic day in the Premier League for the hosts. Continuing the winning trend of the home team, Fulham scored three goals against Burnley at Craven Cottage. Burnley, placed 19th in the points table, did not help their chances of getting out of the relegation zone.

Leeds United vs Brentford

For Leeds United, a draw against Brentford was no less than a win. At Elland Road, the hosts were in charge of the play and held the ball for 57% of the time. They led against Brentford in almost every metric and would be slightly disappointed they could not walk away with a win. Seventh-placed Brentford, meanwhile, saw Chelsea and Liverpool drop points and had an opportunity to make them pay for their losses. With a win they would have matched Chelsea’s points and would have been one point shy of matching Liverpool.

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