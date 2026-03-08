F1 Australian GP: Valtteri Bottas Retires With Technical Issue Amid Chaotic Race at Albert Park

Cadillac’s debut in Formula 1 is off to the worst start possible. In their first race of the season, the USA-based team lost one of its drivers during the 19th lap of the Australian GP. Valtteri Bottas had to retire from the race. The 36-year-old racer pulled to the inside of the track right before the final corner of the lap.

A virtual safety car was deployed as Valtteri Bottas had to retire from the race. Sergio Perez is the second driver for Cadillac in the race. However, it seems highly unlikely that Perez would be scoring any points in the Melbourne GP. The former driver for Red Bull Racing is placed 16th at the end of 48 laps.

The presence of a virtual safety car gave a perfect chance for the drivers to make it to the pit lane. However, race leaders at the time, Ferrari drivers Charles LeClerc and Lewis Hamilton, did not use the opportunity, and it later seemed to have paid the price for it. Both LeClerc and Hamilton lost their lead at the top of the pack to Mercedes’ George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari drew criticism from fans on social media platforms for not pitting when the virtual safety car was deployed. Many believed that it was a perfect opportunity for at least one of the drivers to make it to the pit lane. The opportunity squandered at the end resulted in the two drivers losing their top spots in the race.

Oscar Piastri does not make it past the reconnaissance lap

Earlier, before the race even began, Oscar Piastri from McLaren crashed out of his car during the reconnaissance lap. He was placed fifth on the grid before the race but could not take part in the race, eventually putting all McLaren’s eggs in reigning World Champion Lando Norris’ basket.

