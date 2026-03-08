LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 Australian GP Shock: Oscar Piastri Crashes on Recon Lap, Out Before Home Race Start | Watch Video

In the reconnaissance lap before the commencement of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri crashed, and he was forced out of the race even before it started. The McLaren driver lost control of the car at lap 4, so the team had no sufficient time to fix the car as he successfully qualified in the fifth place.

(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 8, 2026 09:51:28 IST

In the Australian Grand Prix, Australian driver Oscar Piastri had to be eliminated before the race was even underway after crashing on his reconnaissance lap prior to the opening race of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The accident happened about 60 minutes before the race, whereby the drivers would normally go out on the track to make a reconnaissance lap after which the driver would have to confirm that their cars were operating well. In this warm up lap, the drivers do not push to maximum speed but rather make use of the lap to be in preparations for the race. However the session of Piastri went in the wrong direction when the accident occurred he lost his car and crashed against the barriers causing an untimely end to his home race.

 Oscar Piastri Crashes On Recon Lap, Which Lap?

The accident occurred in Lap 4 of the circuit. His driver said that the McLaren car ran out of control and he was changing gears when the car suddenly became loose.



When the incident took place, the tyres on the right side of the car driven by Piastri were on the outside curb, which is a common thing among drivers in Formula 1 racing. Although this was a normal move, the car lost control and Piastri went round the wall and hit it. The effect caused a lot of harm to the car making the McLaren team unable to repair the car before the start of the race rendering the 24 year old out of the race.

F1 Australian GP 

The premature termination shocked thousands of fans who had come to see the local favourite in his home Grand Prix. Piastri was a solid candidate having qualified the race in the fifth position. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, drivers of Mercedes, had taken the front row position after making a fantastic qualifying performance. Piastri went into the 2026 season with a resounding 2025 season, in which he was third in the drivers championship. It was also during the same season that McLaren dominated the constructors championship with its second consecutive win, and also the teammates Lando Norris won his first world championship in Formula 1.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Tags: australian grand prixf1 australian gpf1 australian gp 2026home-hero-pos-12McLarenmclaren oscar piastriOscar piastriOscar Piastri Crashes on Recon Lappiastri

QUICK LINKS