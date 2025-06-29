F1 Driver Standings 2025: See the New Points After Verstappen, Norris & Piastri Clash at the Austrian GP

Lando Norris made pole position pay off in the Austrian Grand Prix, cutting Oscar Piastri’s championship lead in the F1 drivers’ title to 15 points. Piastri had to make do with second place behind his McLaren team-mate, while Max Verstappen plunged 61 points behind after being wrecked by Kimi Antonelli on lap one.
In the fight for third, George Russell has fallen to just five points behind the Dutchman following a fifth-place finish at the Red Bull Ring. Through another one-two result, McLaren has further built its lead in the constructors’ championship. Ferrari passed Mercedes in second.
“It was a tough race – tricky, hot, tiring – but the best result possible, a one-two, so I’m very happy,” Lando Norris was quoted as saying after the race. “We had a great battle… A lot of fun, well, a lot of stress for me.”
Norris is now just 15 points behind Oscar Piastri, his McLaren team-mate, in the drivers’ championship.
Speaking to Sky News, McLaren’s team principal Andrea Sella said: “It was intense racing, but that’s what we’re here for.”
He added: “The pace between Lando and Oscar was very similar. Oscar had a couple of chances, but we are very happy and proud with today’s race. I’m proud of Oscar too for saying sorry for that turn-four manoeuvre, too.”
F1 driver standings after the Austrian GP
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points
Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points
Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) – 22 points
Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points
Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
