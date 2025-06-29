Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > Sports > F1 Driver Standings 2025: See the New Points After Verstappen, Norris & Piastri Clash at the Austrian GP

F1 Driver Standings 2025: See the New Points After Verstappen, Norris & Piastri Clash at the Austrian GP

Lando Norris won the Austrian GP, closing Oscar Piastri's F1 title lead to 15 points. Verstappen dropped to third in the standings after a first-lap crash. McLaren extended its constructors' lead, with Ferrari overtaking Mercedes for second. The title race is heating up mid-season.

Lando Norris Victory
Lando Norris Victory

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 21:50:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Lando Norris made pole position pay off in the Austrian Grand Prix, cutting Oscar Piastri’s championship lead in the F1 drivers’ title to 15 points. Piastri had to make do with second place behind his McLaren team-mate, while Max Verstappen plunged 61 points behind after being wrecked by Kimi Antonelli on lap one.

In the fight for third, George Russell has fallen to just five points behind the Dutchman following a fifth-place finish at the Red Bull Ring. Through another one-two result, McLaren has further built its lead in the constructors’ championship. Ferrari passed Mercedes in second.

“It was a tough race – tricky, hot, tiring – but the best result possible, a one-two, so I’m very happy,” Lando Norris was quoted as saying after the race. “We had a great battle… A lot of fun, well, a lot of stress for me.”

Norris is now just 15 points behind Oscar Piastri, his McLaren team-mate, in the drivers’ championship.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking to Sky News, McLaren’s team principal Andrea Sella said: “It was intense racing, but that’s what we’re here for.”

He added: “The pace between Lando and Oscar was very similar. Oscar had a couple of chances, but we are very happy and proud with today’s race. I’m proud of Oscar too for saying sorry for that turn-four manoeuvre, too.”

F1 driver standings after the Austrian GP

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) – 22 points

Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points

Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

ALSO READ: F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Race Result: Lando Norris Wins After Dramatic Battle With Oscar Piastri, See Top 10 Here

Tags: austrian grand prix 2025lando norrislatest sports news
Advertisement

More News

Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?