F1 Driver Standings 2025: See the New Points After Verstappen, Norris & Piastri Clash at the Austrian GP

Lando Norris made pole position pay off in the Austrian Grand Prix, cutting Oscar Piastri’s championship lead in the F1 drivers’ title to 15 points. Piastri had to make do with second place behind his McLaren team-mate, while Max Verstappen plunged 61 points behind after being wrecked by Kimi Antonelli on lap one.

In the fight for third, George Russell has fallen to just five points behind the Dutchman following a fifth-place finish at the Red Bull Ring. Through another one-two result, McLaren has further built its lead in the constructors’ championship. Ferrari passed Mercedes in second.

“It was a tough race – tricky, hot, tiring – but the best result possible, a one-two, so I’m very happy,” Lando Norris was quoted as saying after the race. “We had a great battle… A lot of fun, well, a lot of stress for me.”

Norris is now just 15 points behind Oscar Piastri, his McLaren team-mate, in the drivers’ championship.

Speaking to Sky News, McLaren’s team principal Andrea Sella said: “It was intense racing, but that’s what we’re here for.”

He added: “The pace between Lando and Oscar was very similar. Oscar had a couple of chances, but we are very happy and proud with today’s race. I’m proud of Oscar too for saying sorry for that turn-four manoeuvre, too.”

F1 driver standings after the Austrian GP

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) – 22 points

Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points

Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

