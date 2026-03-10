LIVE TV
Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Cheat on Natasa Stankovic With Mahieka Sharma? Truth Behind Viral Instagram Post

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sparked fresh social media buzz after rumours claimed he cheated on ex-wife Natasa Stankovic with Mahieka Sharma, following a viral Instagram post by Nicole Kedia. But is there any truth to the allegation? Here’s a quick fact check on the viral claim.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. Image Credit Instagram/@hardikpandya93

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 10, 2026 14:50:49 IST

Hardik Pandya has been in the headlines since winning the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian all-rounder has received a lot of attention for his off-field antics as well. Be it his flashy watches, his new hairstyle, or his relationship with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

A new controversy erupted on social media as a post from Nicole Linhares Kedia went viral on Instagram. Kedia had worked closely with Pandya and shared a congratulatory post for the 32-year-old following the historic T20 World Cup win in Ahmedabad. The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption which was mistaken by multiple social media users. 

Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic?




In the social media post shared by nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia, she talked about when she met Hardik Pandya. The post was later shared by Hardik Pandya’s current girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

“Two years ago when I met HP for the first time, I could immediately sense that he wasn’t just chasing a goal he was building a vision for himself. Little did I know then that I would humbly get to play a small part in that journey,” Kedia said in her post. 




It was this statement of hers that was misunderstood by fans on social media platforms. This added more fuel to the already controversy arising due to the misnterpretation of the statement. 

In her lengthy caption, Kedia also mentioned Mahieka Sharma and her contributions. “@mahiekasharma what can I say that you don’t already know. Since the time I’ve met you, you’ve been such a pillar through it all. Always positive, always thoughtful, and someone who quietly brings calm, strength, and balance to our little ecosystem bubble,” the caption said. 

Hardik Pandya’s Cheating Rumours Quashed

The caption from Kedia’s post said, “I met HP,” referring to the nutritionist and not Mahieka Sharma. Hardik had met Kedia two years ago for professional reasons. The theories regarding Hardik Pandya cheating on his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, were quashed. 

Pandya and Stankovic had publicly announced their divorce in 2024 shortly after India’s T20 World Cup win. However, the two seem to have continued to have mutual respect and still share a bond. Recently, the Indian all-rounder had gifted their son, Agastya, a Land Rover car. Agastya was accompanied by Natasa Stankovic when receiving the car.

Also Read: ‘Missus Mahieka Ka Magic?’ Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya for Crediting Mahieka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS