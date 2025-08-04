Fakhar Zaman Suffers Setback: Pakistan Opener Ruled Out Of West Indies Tour With Hamstring Injury

Pakistan cricket team got sad news. Their opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, is now out for rest of West Indies tour. He has not played in the third T20I game and now he also misses the ODI matches too. This is big loss for Pakistan team.

Fakhar Zaman injury came in second match

Fakhar Zaman get injured in second T20I match. He was running after the ball in 19th over when he feel pain in his leg. He hurt his hamstring and then he stop playing. After that, he was not include in third T20I match. Khushdil Shah come in team to play in his place.

Fakhar already play two matches before injury. But he not score so many runs. In first T20I, he make 28 runs, and in second match, he score 20 runs. It was not his best performance. Fans was expecting more from him but he not deliver good batting this time.

He will fly back to Pakistan on August 4 and rest at National Cricket Academy in Lahore. There, he will start treatment and recover from injury. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) still not give any update about who will come in team for ODI series to replace Fakhar.

Pakistan win T20I series with strong show

Pakistan play the third T20I against West Indies on July 4. The match was at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill. Pakistan win the toss and choose to bat first. This decision go in favour of Pakistan.

The opening players Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub bat very well. Farhan score 74 runs and Ayub make 66 runs. They give fast and strong start to the team. Because of them, Pakistan score 189 runs in total after 20 overs. It was good target to defend.

West Indies fight hard but Pakistan bowlers take win

In second innings, West Indies also start nice. Their batter Alick Athanaze score 60 runs in 40 balls. Another player, Sherfane Rutherford, also score 51 runs. Both try hard to chase the big score.

But Pakistan bowlers do very good job. They bowl tight in last overs and stop West Indies before they reach the target. West Indies only score 176 runs and lost by 13 runs. With this win, Pakistan win the series by 2-1. Fans was happy after the victory.

No new player name for ODI yet

Now Pakistan will play ODI matches next in the tour. But Fakhar Zaman will not be there due to injury. Till now, PCB not name any player who will take his place in the team. Maybe some new young player get chance. Everybody now wait to see what happen next.

ALSO READ: Joe Root Drops Update On Chris Woakes’ Availability For Day 5 Batting In ENG vs IND 5th Test