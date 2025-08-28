FIFA World Cup 2026 Might Be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Most Historic World Cup Yet!

The 40 year old Cristiano Ronaldo will become the first player to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the present state, he has achieved seven goals in 22 World Cup appearances. Two more goals would have enabled him to become the all time world cup top scorer in history of the Portuguese Footbball as his former player of Portugal, Eusebios, scored a total of nine goals in his lifetime.

Ronaldo’s World Cup Journey

The world cup adventure of Ronaldo began in the year 2006 when he scored a crucial goal in the form of penalty by Ronaldo in a match against England that took place in the Round of 16 in 2006. In 2010 he would also score another goal in the group stage against North Korea. He scored against Ghana in the 2014 world cup and 2018 was a good year with a memorable hattrick against Spain and a further goal against Morocco. The 2022 world cup however was not so productive on Ronaldo side since he did not score.

The Road to 2026

Ronaldo has shown a willingness to play the 2026 world cup. He rejected the invitations to participate in FIFA Club World Cup concentrating on taking a break to be at his best during the world cup. His contract has been renewed to 2027 with Al Nassr, which means that he can play at least 42 years, which is suitable according to his goals to play in the world cup.

Portugal’s Prospects

The national team of Portugal is in good shape and it consists of a mixture of experienced and young talents. Ronaldo will be very useful as a leader and his experience will be very useful as they strive to win World Cup. Assuming that Ronaldo scores two more goals during the tournament not only will he emerge the all time scorer in the world cup history in Portugal, but he will also be among the few players who will have played six world cups. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first individual to look at the history of the world cup, and this shows that he loves and works hard in the game.

He is about to reach this landmark and all over the world fans cannot wait to see what he will do on the biggest stage in the football world. In the event that he does so he will also establish himself as one of the all time greats of football.

