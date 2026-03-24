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Home > Sports News > ‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket

‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket

Sourav Ganguly advises Gautam Gambhir to drop his "rude" conduct and focus on improving India's Test strategy. Ganguly highlights Gambhir's ICC success but points to the 2027 World Cup as his ultimate coaching test.

Gautam Gambhir in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Gautam Gambhir in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: March 24, 2026 12:38:56 IST

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‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir’s combative personality has been a trait associated with him for a long time. From his on-field clashes with other International players to his famous spat with Virat Kohli as a coach, fans have seen it all. Reacting to his aggressive trait, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has advised him not to get rude in his conduct. Notably, there have been instances of Gambhir being rude in his demeanor, often during a press conference.
 
“You know, he may be rude, rough, but he is a competitor. He does not need to be rude or rough because he is a good man. I have seen, I have played with him for India, but he is a competitor. He wants to win,” Ganguly was quoted in an interview by RevSportz.

“He speaks the right things about his team, tries to create an environment of team, not individuals,” Ganguly added.

Gambhir has recently made history as the first head coach of India to secure two significant ICC trophies, overseeing India’s victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026.

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However, Ganguly mentioned that Gambhir’s real test will be during the 2027 Cricket World Cup and in Test matches.

“His real test in white ball is going to be in South Africa in 2027. Conditions there will test him but I am confident he will get it right with the team he has,” Ganguly said.

“In red ball, he needs to get better. And the way to do it is to think less about the wicket. He needs to get the wicket out of his system. Take the England series. He couldn’t do anything about the wicket and you can see the results. He doesn’t need to play on turners at home. Good wickets will produce good results,” Ganguly added.

Team India’s Future Tour Programs:

Gambhir, as head coach, has a number of assignments coming up post IPL next, as India are set to take on Afghanistan and Ireland before a critical white-ball series in England.

Also Read: WATCH: Lionel Messi Brings His Ballon D’Or To Inter Miami Academy, Interacts With Young Players

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‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket

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‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket
‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket
‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket
‘Gambhir May Be Rude…’: Sourav Ganguly Feels India’s Head Coach Needs To Get ‘Better’ In Test Cricket

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