‘Don’t Believe in Data’ — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Gautam Gambhir received heavy backlash on Twitter for his ignorant statement on the presence of data analytics in cricket. The Indian head coach, in the traditional press conference after the match, was asked about the role of stats and data in cricket. The Indian head coach talked about how the role of data is minuscule in cricket, while instinct plays a much bigger role.

Gautam Gambhir: I Don’t Believe in Data

When responding to a question about cricket stats and data analytics, Gambhir said, “I don’t believe in data. I honestly don’t even know what data is all about. I absolutely do not believe in it. It’s more about instinct. T20 cricket is about instinct and backing your instinct. Whatever knowledge I have about the game, I try to give it to the captain and help him as much as possible. Ultimately, it is the captain who takes the final call.”

People on social media went on to say that losing the T20 World Cup could be better for the Indian team in the long run, as Gambhir might be relieved of his duties as a head coach.

Arey yaar, data is the most important thing in the world. You believe in matchups, so what are matchups based on? https://t.co/alFODxRNGK — Geopolitik (@geopolitiik) March 2, 2026





The first Super 8 India played saw Axar Patel being benched due to negative match-ups against South Africa’s left-handers. People asked as to how that call was taken if Gambhir does not believe in data.

Saying data is overrated in modern era is wild.

Instinct wins you moments

Data wins you tournaments

The smartest teams quietly use both.

And, one day you’ll regret your statement hopefully not at the cost of Indian Cricket.

Great people know how to evolve for their betterment. https://t.co/FkH0rOIj0f — Omkar Walunj (@the_cricketest) March 2, 2026





People believe that in today’s modern T20 world, there is no room for such a statement.

‘Instinct wins you moments

Data wins you tournaments

The smartest teams quietly use both’ What a perfect statement. Some teams can be blind to data, some teams are blinded by data. Its about getting the balance right. 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/0t0FyuUrtk — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) March 2, 2026





However, there was a side on social media platforms that understood that too much use of data could also be wrong, and a balance of data and instinct should be maintained.

Blatant Lie I can show you three interviews of KKR 2024 where players have cited data to be the difference maker. Some politician traits never go https://t.co/0ujW3rmtRH — Soubhagya Chatterjee (@c_soubhagya) March 1, 2026





Gambhir was called out for going back on his words. In 2024, while coaching KKR, there were moments where players in press conferences would cite data analytics as the reason behind some moves.

