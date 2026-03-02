LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Don't Believe in Data' — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

‘Don’t Believe in Data’ — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Gautam Gambhir was trolled on social media platforms for his ignorant ‘Don’t believe in data’ statement. The Indian head coach talked about how instinct matters more in T20 cricket.

Gautam Gambhira addressed the press after India's win against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Gautam Gambhira addressed the press after India's win against the West Indies. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 2, 2026 16:34:37 IST

‘Don’t Believe in Data’ — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Gautam Gambhir received heavy backlash on Twitter for his ignorant statement on the presence of data analytics in cricket. The Indian head coach, in the traditional press conference after the match, was asked about the role of stats and data in cricket. The Indian head coach talked about how the role of data is minuscule in cricket, while instinct plays a much bigger role. 

Gautam Gambhir: I Don’t Believe in Data

When responding to a question about cricket stats and data analytics, Gambhir said, “I don’t believe in data. I honestly don’t even know what data is all about. I absolutely do not believe in it. It’s more about instinct. T20 cricket is about instinct and backing your instinct. Whatever knowledge I have about the game, I try to give it to the captain and help him as much as possible. Ultimately, it is the captain who takes the final call.”

Gambhir was trolled for his ignorant statement



People on social media went on to say that losing the T20 World Cup could be better for the Indian team in the long run, as Gambhir might be relieved of his duties as a head coach.



The first Super 8 India played saw Axar Patel being benched due to negative match-ups against South Africa’s left-handers. People asked as to how that call was taken if Gambhir does not believe in data.



People believe that in today’s modern T20 world, there is no room for such a statement. 



However, there was a side on social media platforms that understood that too much use of data could also be wrong, and a balance of data and instinct should be maintained. 



Gambhir was called out for going back on his words. In 2024, while coaching KKR, there were moments where players in press conferences would cite data analytics as the reason behind some moves. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 4:34 PM IST
