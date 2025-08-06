Greg Chappell Takes A Dig Ben Stokes: ‘Positive Doesn’t Mean Reckless’

Australian cricket legend Greg Chappell has criticised England’s attacking “Bazball” style in their Test series against India. He praised India’s young team for playing without fear, but said England made mistakes. He felt Harry Brook did not know when to be patient and when to attack during important times.

Chappell on Positive Cricket and Recklessness

“Positive cricket doesn’t mean reckless cricket,” Chappell wrote in his ESPNcricinfo column. He highlighted that cricket, especially Test cricket, is as much about smart judgment as it is about scoring runs.

He said, “He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless. But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It’s about judgement. About recognising when the moment demands attack – and when it demands restraint.”

Chappell praised Harry Brook’s talent but felt his decision-making cost England at a critical stage. When England were chasing 374, Brook’s dismissal at 301/3 triggered a collapse on the fourth day of the fifth Test. India went on to win by six runs, leveling the series 2-2.

The Bazball Philosophy Under Scrutiny

Chappell argued that England’s Bazball philosophy has revived their Test team by encouraging fearless, attacking cricket. However, he warned it should not be used to avoid the tougher, more patient parts of the game.

“…all England needed was for one batter to hold his nerve. To absorb pressure. Brook went for the glory shot – and perished,” Chappell explained.

He emphasized that being positive in cricket requires confident, well-thought-out risk-taking, not reckless play.

Advice for Harry Brook’s Growth

Chappell suggested that Brook needs to adopt a more measured approach to become the kind of match-winner England requires. He compared Brook’s potential to Joe Root, England’s top run-scorer, who built his success on grit and resilience as much as skill.

“Brook is emerging, and he will learn. But to become the match-winner England need, he must embrace the grind along with the glamour. Root didn’t become England’s most prolific batter by always playing pretty strokes.

He earned it with grit. Brook will need to do the same if he is to fulfil his vast potential,” Chappell wrote.

Series Reflection and Final Thoughts

Looking at the series as a whole, Chappell called it a memorable contest marked by drama both on and off the field. The Test matches featured tense verbal battles and courageous performances from players like Rishabh Pant and Chris Woakes, who fought through injuries.

“The subplots. The redefinition of roles. Both sides were tested – physically, tactically, emotionally.

But it was India who emerged as moral victors. They won clarity. Identity. Purpose,” Chappell concluded.

