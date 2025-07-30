Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff once again demonstrated her trademark grit and determination as she battled past fellow American Danielle Collins in a gripping second-round match at the WTA Canadian Open. The encounter stretched nearly three hours, testing both players’ physical and mental stamina. Ultimately, the 21-year-old French Open champion prevailed, clinching a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2) victory to secure her place in the third round.

Gauff’s Grueling Victory

Following the match, Gauff candidly acknowledged the difficulties she faced, particularly with her serving, which she described as a major challenge throughout the contest. Despite those struggles, she maintained a positive mindset, emphasizing her success in breaking Collins’ serve multiple times. Gauff expressed optimism about refining her game as she prepares to face Veronika Kudermetova in the next round. Her resilience and ability to stay composed under pressure once again underscored why she remains one of the sport’s most promising young stars.

Surprise Upset: Aoi Ito’s Stunning Win

The Canadian Open also witnessed a remarkable upset when Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito toppled No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini in a thrilling 2-hour 27-minute battle. After dropping the first set and trailing 4-1 in the second, Ito displayed incredible resilience by saving a match point at 5-4 and turning the tide to win 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). This breakthrough victory propels Ito into the third round, where she will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, continuing her impressive tournament run.

Injury Woes Shake Up Draw

In other news, top seed Bianca Andreescu was forced to withdraw from her second-round match due to a left ankle injury. This unexpected exit granted No. 4 seed Mirra Andreeva a walkover into the third round, significantly altering the tournament dynamics and creating fresh opportunities for other contenders.

As the Canadian Open intensifies, Coco Gauff’s grit and Aoi Ito’s resilience highlight the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of the event, promising exciting battles ahead for fans and players alike.

