Home > Sports > Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round

Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round

Coco Gauff battled past Danielle Collins in a nearly three-hour thriller to reach the Canadian Open third round. Meanwhile, qualifier Aoi Ito upset No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini. Top seed Bianca Andreescu withdrew with injury, giving Mirra Andreeva a walkover and shaking up the tournament draw.

Coco Gauff (Image Credit - X)
Coco Gauff (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 30, 2025 15:23:19 IST

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff once again demonstrated her trademark grit and determination as she battled past fellow American Danielle Collins in a gripping second-round match at the WTA Canadian Open. The encounter stretched nearly three hours, testing both players’ physical and mental stamina. Ultimately, the 21-year-old French Open champion prevailed, clinching a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2) victory to secure her place in the third round.

Gauff’s Grueling Victory

Following the match, Gauff candidly acknowledged the difficulties she faced, particularly with her serving, which she described as a major challenge throughout the contest. Despite those struggles, she maintained a positive mindset, emphasizing her success in breaking Collins’ serve multiple times. Gauff expressed optimism about refining her game as she prepares to face Veronika Kudermetova in the next round. Her resilience and ability to stay composed under pressure once again underscored why she remains one of the sport’s most promising young stars.

Surprise Upset: Aoi Ito’s Stunning Win

The Canadian Open also witnessed a remarkable upset when Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito toppled No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini in a thrilling 2-hour 27-minute battle. After dropping the first set and trailing 4-1 in the second, Ito displayed incredible resilience by saving a match point at 5-4 and turning the tide to win 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). This breakthrough victory propels Ito into the third round, where she will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, continuing her impressive tournament run.

Injury Woes Shake Up Draw

In other news, top seed Bianca Andreescu was forced to withdraw from her second-round match due to a left ankle injury. This unexpected exit granted No. 4 seed Mirra Andreeva a walkover into the third round, significantly altering the tournament dynamics and creating fresh opportunities for other contenders.

As the Canadian Open intensifies, Coco Gauff’s grit and Aoi Ito’s resilience highlight the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of the event, promising exciting battles ahead for fans and players alike.

Also Read: Shillong Derby Delight: Lajong Outclass Rangdajied to Stay on Track

Tags: Canadian OpenCoco Gaufftennis

RELATED News

Brazil Storms into Copa America Final and Secures Olympic Spot
Asia Cup 2025: Boycotting Pakistan Would Be a Walkover, Says Govt Sources
EaseMyTrip Withdraws from India vs Pakistan Semi-Final in WCL 2025, Citing ‘Nation First’ Stance
WCL 2025 Points Table: India qualify for World Championship of Legends Semis
Next Goal For Cristiano Ronaldo: Score Goals Till He Turns Fifty

LATEST NEWS

Abhay Kumar
RBI Mobilises ₹21,000 Crore Via Weekly Treasury Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Demand
Abhay Kant Mishra
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration
Sonu Nigam’s Turns 52! Bollywood Singer Reveals His Birthday Wish
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round
Abhash Kumar Jha
Global Trade On Edge: China-US Talks End Without Tariff Deal Ahead Of August Deadline
Tsunami Scare In Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, And Katy Perry Luxury Properties At Risk After Alert
Abdul Shalik
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?