GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 56 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) will turn host as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In their recent game, GT handed a thumping defeat by 77 runs to the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Batting first, the Titans scored 229 runs thanks to Shubman Gill (84) and Sai Sudharsan (55). In reply, the Royals were bowled for 152 runs with Rashid Khan picking up a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, SRH, on the other hand, won by 33 runs against the Punjab Kings. All batters were in great touch as the Orange Army posted 235 runs in the first innings. With the ball in hand, skipper, Pat Cummins picked up a couple of wickets while giving only 34 runs in his four overs as PBKS only managed 202 runs in their 20 overs.

GT vs SRH Pitch Report and Stats

This season, teams batting second have often benefited from the Narendra Modi Stadium’s surface; the chasing team has won three games. Because the surface permits stroke-makers to play freely and fully utilize the dimensions of the ground while building the innings methodically, batters are likely to appreciate the conditions. However, bowlers can also make a difference by making good use of the big boundaries, particularly with variations and controlled lines, which may be essential in shifting the game’s momentum.

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

GT vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga

GT vs SRH Impact Players: GT will likely use Prasidh Krishna, while DC could continue with Sakib Hussain as the impact player.

GT vs SRH Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026. The middle-order batter has scored 494 runs so far in the season.

Shubman Gill: The Gujarat Titans skipper, Shubman Gill, is among the Orange Cap leaderboard, having scored 462 runs in 10 innings.

GT vs SRH Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen – Heinrich Klaasen emerges as the safest option for captaincy choice in the GT vs SRH match. The South African has been the most consistent batter in the season so far.

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan – After enduring a couple of poor seasons in the Indian Premier League, Rashid Khan has finally found some form. He has taken the highest wickets for a spinner this season with 15 scalps from 11 games.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC), Kagiso Rabada

GT vs SRH, IPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The GT vs SRH clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: From Hardik Pandya to Rishabh Pant: Which IPL 2026 Captains Could Lose Their Leadership Roles Next Season?