Guwahati (Assam) Weather Forecast RCB vs RR: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

Guwahati (Assam) Weather Today 10 April, 2026: One of the most highly awaited games of IPL 2026 is under a cloud of uncertainty as Rajasthan Royals prepare to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium today, April 10 2026. Both teams have enjoyed a flawless start to the season and currently occupy the top rungs of the points table, making this a high-stakes battle for supremacy. However, the fickle weather of Guwahati has fans worried about potential disruptions. Earlier today, the city experienced drizzle and overcast conditions, raising concerns that the Virat Kohli versus Yashasvi Jaiswal showdown might be cut short. As both units aim to maintain their unbeaten streaks, all eyes are on the skies to see if a full 20-over contest will be possible under the Guwahati lights.

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RCB Vs RR: Will It Rain In Guwahati (Assam) Today?

Guwahati’s weather on Friday, April 10, 2026, kept people guessing. Daytime brought a 45% chance of light rain, and in the afternoon, thick clouds and on-and-off showers put ground staff on standby for a while. Still, cricket fans have a reason to relax—the chance of rain at night drops to just 5%. By toss time at 7:00 PM IST, skies should clear up, and temperatures will stay between 25°C and 17°C. It looks good for a full match. But, with humidity climbing to 72%, expect that classic dew factor in the second innings. Bowlers from both RCB and RR could have a tough time gripping the ball.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report: Advantage Chasers?

Barsapara Cricket Stadium almost always gives batters a good time—short boundaries, a pitch that bounces just right, the works. Even the last game here showed how lively the surface can be. Rajasthan Royals managed to defend 150 in just 11 overs against the Mumbai Indians, and that was after it rained. The ball still came nicely onto the bat, and stroke-play looked easy.

Looking at the forecast, dew is definitely going to play a part. So, you’d expect whoever wins the toss to choose to bowl first. Early on, guys like Jofra Archer and Jacob Duffy could get some swing because of the moisture from earlier rain. But once the pitch dries out under the lights? Runs will flow, and it’s going to be a feast for batters.

Last 10 IPL Matches At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Date Match Score Result Weather Impact Apr 10, 2026 (Today) RR vs RCB — Scheduled / Recent 🟢 Likely Play Apr 7, 2026 RR vs MI RR 150/3 (11) vs MI 123/9 (11) RR won by 27 runs ⚠️ Rain (Reduced to 11 overs) Mar 30, 2025 RR vs CSK RR 182/9 vs CSK 176/6 RR won by 6 runs 🟢 No Impact Mar 26, 2025 RR vs KKR RR 151/7 vs KKR 153/2 KKR won by 8 wickets 🟢 No Impact May 15, 2024 RR vs PBKS RR 144/9 vs PBKS 145/5 PBKS won by 5 wickets 🟢 No Impact Nov 28, 2023 India vs AUS IND 222/3 vs AUS 225/5 AUS won by 5 wickets 🟢 No Impact Apr 2023 RR vs DC RR 199/4 vs DC 142/9 RR won by 57 runs 🟢 No Impact Apr 2023 RR vs PBKS RR 192/7 vs PBKS 197/4 PBKS won by 5 wickets 🟢 No Impact Oct 2022 India vs SA IND 237/3 vs SA 221/3 India won by 16 runs 🟢 No Impact Oct 2017 India vs AUS IND 118/10 vs AUS 122/2 AUS won by 8 wickets 🌧️ Rain affected

Guwahati Weather – Last 10 Days (Historical Data)

Date Weather Condition Apr 11 🌤️ Partly Cloudy (humid) Apr 10 🌤️ Partly Sunny Apr 9 🌤️ Partly Cloudy Apr 8 🌥️ Cloudy Apr 7 🌤️ Partly Cloudy Apr 6 🌤️ Partly Cloudy Apr 5 ☀️ Sunny (Hot) Apr 4 ☀️ Sunny Apr 3 🌤️ Partly Sunny Apr 2 ☀️ Sunny Apr 1 🌤️ Partly Sunny Mar 31 ⛈️ Thunderstorm Mar 30 🌧️ Rain Mar 29 🌧️ Rain Mar 28 ⛈️ Thunderstorm Mar 27 ⛈️ Thunderstorm

Also Read – RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction