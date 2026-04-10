Guwahati (Assam) Weather Forecast RCB vs RR: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

Guwahati (Assam) Weather Today 10 April, 2026: One of the most highly awaited games of IPL 2026 is under a cloud of uncertainty as Rajasthan Royals prepare to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium today, April 10 2026. Both teams have enjoyed a flawless start to the season and currently occupy the top rungs of the points table, making this a high-stakes battle for supremacy. However, the fickle weather of Guwahati has fans worried about potential disruptions. Earlier today, the city experienced drizzle and overcast conditions, raising concerns that the Virat Kohli versus Yashasvi Jaiswal showdown might be cut short. As both units aim to maintain their unbeaten streaks, all eyes are on the skies to see if a full 20-over contest will be possible under the Guwahati lights.
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RCB Vs RR: Will It Rain In Guwahati (Assam) Today?
Guwahati’s weather on Friday, April 10, 2026, kept people guessing. Daytime brought a 45% chance of light rain, and in the afternoon, thick clouds and on-and-off showers put ground staff on standby for a while. Still, cricket fans have a reason to relax—the chance of rain at night drops to just 5%. By toss time at 7:00 PM IST, skies should clear up, and temperatures will stay between 25°C and 17°C. It looks good for a full match. But, with humidity climbing to 72%, expect that classic dew factor in the second innings. Bowlers from both RCB and RR could have a tough time gripping the ball.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report: Advantage Chasers?
Barsapara Cricket Stadium almost always gives batters a good time—short boundaries, a pitch that bounces just right, the works. Even the last game here showed how lively the surface can be. Rajasthan Royals managed to defend 150 in just 11 overs against the Mumbai Indians, and that was after it rained. The ball still came nicely onto the bat, and stroke-play looked easy.
Looking at the forecast, dew is definitely going to play a part. So, you’d expect whoever wins the toss to choose to bowl first. Early on, guys like Jofra Archer and Jacob Duffy could get some swing because of the moisture from earlier rain. But once the pitch dries out under the lights? Runs will flow, and it’s going to be a feast for batters.
Last 10 IPL Matches At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Date
|Match
|Score
|Result
|Weather Impact
|Apr 10, 2026 (Today)
|RR vs RCB
|—
|Scheduled / Recent
|🟢 Likely Play
|Apr 7, 2026
|RR vs MI
|RR 150/3 (11) vs MI 123/9 (11)
|RR won by 27 runs
|⚠️ Rain (Reduced to 11 overs)
|Mar 30, 2025
|RR vs CSK
|RR 182/9 vs CSK 176/6
|RR won by 6 runs
|🟢 No Impact
|Mar 26, 2025
|RR vs KKR
|RR 151/7 vs KKR 153/2
|KKR won by 8 wickets
|🟢 No Impact
|May 15, 2024
|RR vs PBKS
|RR 144/9 vs PBKS 145/5
|PBKS won by 5 wickets
|🟢 No Impact
|Nov 28, 2023
|India vs AUS
|IND 222/3 vs AUS 225/5
|AUS won by 5 wickets
|🟢 No Impact
|Apr 2023
|RR vs DC
|RR 199/4 vs DC 142/9
|RR won by 57 runs
|🟢 No Impact
|Apr 2023
|RR vs PBKS
|RR 192/7 vs PBKS 197/4
|PBKS won by 5 wickets
|🟢 No Impact
|Oct 2022
|India vs SA
|IND 237/3 vs SA 221/3
|India won by 16 runs
|🟢 No Impact
|Oct 2017
|India vs AUS
|IND 118/10 vs AUS 122/2
|AUS won by 8 wickets
|🌧️ Rain affected
Guwahati Weather – Last 10 Days (Historical Data)
|Date
|Weather
|Condition
|Apr 11
|🌤️
|
Partly Cloudy (humid)
|Apr 10
|🌤️
|Partly Sunny
|Apr 9
|🌤️
|Partly Cloudy
|Apr 8
|🌥️
|Cloudy
|Apr 7
|🌤️
|Partly Cloudy
|Apr 6
|🌤️
|Partly Cloudy
|Apr 5
|☀️
|Sunny (Hot)
|Apr 4
|☀️
|Sunny
|Apr 3
|🌤️
|Partly Sunny
|Apr 2
|☀️
|Sunny
|Apr 1
|🌤️
|Partly Sunny
|Mar 31
|⛈️
|Thunderstorm
|Mar 30
|🌧️
|Rain
|Mar 29
|🌧️
|Rain
|Mar 28
|⛈️
|Thunderstorm
|Mar 27
|⛈️
|Thunderstorm
Also Read – RCB vs RR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar — Key Battles And Match Prediction