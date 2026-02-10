LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Haider Ali? Pakistan-Born Pacer Who Sold Mangoes, Now Leads UAE's Attack vs New Zealand At T20 World Cup 2026

Who Is Haider Ali? Pakistan-Born Pacer Who Sold Mangoes, Now Leads UAE’s Attack vs New Zealand At T20 World Cup 2026

At the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 of men's cricket, Haider Ali is now prepared to be the head of the UAE bowling team even against his previous homeland, Pakistan.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 10, 2026 14:41:11 IST

Who Is Haider Ali? Pakistan-Born Pacer Who Sold Mangoes, Now Leads UAE's Attack vs New Zealand At T20 World Cup 2026

The experience of Haider Ali, who found his way to the top of international cricket through extreme poverty in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, is a great story of endurance and change.

Who Is Haider Ali?

Haider was born in a family living in poverty and remote part of Pakistan and faced extreme poverty and went through an almost fatal fall off a bridge and had to do odd jobs to earn his ends. Being a young man, he had to earn his living as a night time waiter and even sold fruits only to be afloat and his passion to play in the highest league was enormous. Although he became a left arm fingerspin bowler in Pakistani domestic circuit in 2018, his dreams of representing his country in the international teams were ruined, and he took a completely different path. 

How Did Haider Ali Make It To UAE?

Haider moved to the UAE in 2022 in search of improved opportunities due to the exacerbation of his situation by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is able to play in the UAE national team in 2025 after meeting the three year residency requirement by the ICC. His performances were direct and effective. During the series against Bangladesh that was his first ever appearance, Haider created a match winning spell to enable the UAE to win their first bilateral series against a Test playing country. His franchisee cricket success went on with the Dubai Capitals where he demonstrated his prowess against international players, which further boosted his confidence and reputation. 

Haider Ali in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

At the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 of men’s cricket, Haider is now prepared to be the head of the UAE bowling team even against his previous homeland, Pakistan. His life is a complete circle, that of selling mangoes and struggling with life problems in Pakistan to success on the world cricket arena and playing in the land where his dreams were once planted. It is a story that most fans and any young cricketer would be able to relate to, how determination and faith can change the fortunes of the largest sporting arenas. 

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:41 PM IST
Who Is Haider Ali? Pakistan-Born Pacer Who Sold Mangoes, Now Leads UAE’s Attack vs New Zealand At T20 World Cup 2026

