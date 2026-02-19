LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. 'Rudra' Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. 'Rudra' Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs Pakistan match, a limited-edition timepiece with only 25 pieces available worldwide.

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. 'Rudra' Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash | Image Source - AFP & Instagram/@insanelyluxuriousindians
Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash | Image Source - AFP & Instagram/@insanelyluxuriousindians

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 19, 2026 22:41:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flamboyant style. From stylish hairstyles, tattoos, to luxurious watches, cars, and whatnot, Hardik Pandya has always managed to grab everyone’s attention with his lifestyle.

Recently, Hardik Pandya was at it again as he stole all the attention on the internet after his wristwatch grabbed as much attention as his performance during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Hardik Pandya Channelled Shiva Energy With A Limited-Edition ‘Rudra’ Watch During The India Vs Pakistan Game

During the IND vs PAK clash, Hardik Pandya played an instrumental knock of 61 runs and helped the Indian cricket team defeat arch-rivals. While fans hailed Hardik for his sensational knock, there were many who noticed the bright sky-blue coloured watch.

While Hardik Pandya was doing his magic on the scoreboard, fans on social media couldn’t help but zoom in on his stunning watch.

Hardik Pandya matched his India jersey with a flashy timepiece from the Jacob & Co Epic X Sport ‘Rudra’ edition. It has to be noted that this is a limited-edition watch that one can’t just casually walk into a store and buy. Only 25 pieces of this model exist worldwide, and they’re usually reserved for the brand’s close circle. 

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash | Image Source - AFP

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash | Image Source - AFP

Price, Features And Design Details Of The Limited-Edition Watch

Talking about the build of the watch, it features a 41mm Grade 5 titanium case with an 11.5mm slim profile and 50 metres of water resistance. All these features make this watch technically sporty.

Inside the watch, the watch has the brand’s own automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve. The movement is skeletonised into the iconic X-shaped architecture of the brand. What makes this limited-edition watch more special is the ‘Rudra’ theme. The dial features an artwork of Shiva in his Rudra form.

Hardik Pandya matched the timing perfectly as he wore the watch on Mahashivratri, the same day when the India vs Pakistan match took place. Apart from the artwork, there are other tiny details in the watch, including – an Om symbol, Rudraksha-style patterns, and Om-Namah Shivaay written in Devnagari at the bottom. The sky-blue rubber strap makes it look like it was made to complement the Indian jersey.

What Is the Price of Hardik Pandya’s Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch?

Well, this watch costs three times the monthly salary of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. Yes, the watch is roughly around $28,000 (INR 25 Lakh), according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

While Hardik Pandya stole the show with his powerful performance against Pakistan, his watch stole all the attention on the internet. 

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: hardik pandya, Hardik Pandya luxury watch, Hardik Pandya Rudra Watch, India vs Pakistan Match

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

QUICK LINKS