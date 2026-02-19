“Thank You for Coming” – Hardik Pandya Celebrates Mahieka Sharma’s Birthday With Romantic Video

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm as he shared a romantic video for his lady love, Mahieka Sharma, on her birthday, on Thursday, February 19th. Making the day extra special for his girlfriend, Hardik Pandya took to his official social media handle and shared an unseen romantic video featuring him and Mahieka.

Hardik Pandya Shared A Romantic Video For Girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma

In the video, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma can be seen spending some quality time together as the iconic ‘Saathiya’ song plays in the background. Sharing the video, Hardik Pandya also wrote a romantic caption and expressed his love for his girl. “Happy birthday my princess ❤️ Thank you for coming in this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you ❤️🕉️🧿,” he wrote.

Check out Hardik Pandya’s Instagram post:

Earlier today, Hardik Pandya also shared a cute picture with his partner on his Instagram story. In the Instagram story, the madly in love couple was seen standing in an infinity swimming pool, embracing each other. Sharing the romantic image, Hardik wrote, “Happy Birthday, my princess.”

Hardik Pandya Revealed Mahieka Reignited His Cricket Passion In Him

Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with Maheika Sharma in October 2025, ending all the rumours and speculations. The couple made it official via an Instagram post.

Recently, Hardik Pandya also dedicated his T20I win to his girlfriend and showered her with praise. He revealed how Mahieka has reignited his cricket passion in him. “After the last IPL, I realised that I really wanted to play to my full potential. I think until now, I haven’t utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential. What I know as a cricketer, what I imagine, what I manifest, and how I practice, have not translated into performance by more than 40 per cent. I took some time in my life to figure out how to bring that out. That’s when Mahieka came into my life. We started talking about the sport and how to bring that child back,” he said.

“Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours,” Hardik added.

On Valentine’s Day 2026, Hardik Pandya made his feelings for Mahieka permanent by getting the initial ‘M’ tattooed for her on the back of his neck.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a full-time model and an actor who has featured in several music videos, ad campaigns, and independent movies. She has campaigned for brands like Vivo, Tanishq, and Uniqlo. She has also walked the ramp for top designers of the country, including the likes of Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Anita Dongre.

In the year 2024, Mahieka Sharma was honoured with the ‘Model of the Year (New Age)’ award at the Indian Fashion Awards.

Talking about her education, Mahieka has completed a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gujarat. She later studied community psychology for a year at the University of Maryland, USA.

