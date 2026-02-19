LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skips Board Exams To Prepare For IPL 2026 With Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi skips his Class 10 board exams to focus on training with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, raising questions about balancing academics and cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skips Board Exams To Prepare For IPL 2026 With Rajasthan Royals | Image Source - AFP
Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 19, 2026 19:56:20 IST

India’s young sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has grabbed a lot of attention for missing his class 10th exams. Vaibhav didn’t appear for his class 10th CBSE board exam at the Podar International School in Bihar on Tuesday and was marked absent.

Neel Kishore, the principal of Podar International School, Samastipur, confirmed the star cricketer’s entry to the “academic pitch” and emphasised that the 14-year-old will not receive any preferential treatment and that facilities will remain the same

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skipped His Class 10 Board Exams

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s father, Mr. Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, opened up about his son missing his Class 10 exams. Mr. Sanjeev cleared the air by revealing that Vaibhav will skip his Class 10th examination this year to focus on the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He also added that Vaibhav has already started training with his team, the Rajasthan Royals, for IPL 2026.

“My son is practising in Nagpur with the Rajasthan Royals IPL team members. There was a lot of hype around his exams this year, so he has decided to skip them and will appear next year. Had he appeared for the exams, he would not have been able to concentrate,” Sanjeev told Mid-Day.

Vaibhav’s Father Explains Priorities Behind the Choice

Further, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi said that his son was good at studies before he committed himself fully to cricket. He claimed that Vaibhav used to score above 90% in all the subjects when he attended the school consistently. However, his focus has now shifted fully to cricket.

“Vaibhav was good in studies when he was regular at school. He used to get above 90 per cent in all subjects, but now his priority is cricket,” said Sanjeev (via the aforementioned source).

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history as he played a sensational knock in the U-19 World Cup final match. He played a powerful knock of 175 runs off 80 balls, which was laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes. Yes, 150 runs came purely through the boundaries and sixes.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished the tournament with 439 runs and also won the Player of the Tournament award for his contribution. All thanks to his back-to-back powerful performances, where he has been displaying his range of shots, he is already being deemed the next superstar of Cricket.

“He’s the best player I’ve ever seen’ – Jos Buttler On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Recently, the England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler hailed the 14-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the best player he has ever seen. 

My statement is he’s the best player I’ve ever seen, ’cause I’m like, who else was doing this at 14 years old?” Buttler said. “If he’s doing that at 14, what’s he gonna be doing at 16, 18, 20?”

(Text Sourced From ANI)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 7:56 PM IST
