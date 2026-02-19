LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

Shamar Joseph scripts history with a record-breaking performance, becoming the first player in 55 years of cricket to achieve a rare all-round feat as West Indies extend their winning streak.

T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat | Image Source - AFP
T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 19, 2026 18:25:09 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

West Indies cricketer Shamar Joseph does the unthinkable in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as he scripted history with his terrific performance against Italy. With his outstanding performance, Shamar helped the West Indies cricket team continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament as they defeated Italy by 42 runs.

Shamar Joseph Sets Unique World Record as West Indies Continue Winning Streak

Shamar Joseph became the first player to take four catches and four wickets in a single T20I as the West Indies extended their unbeaten World Cup record with a 42-run win over Italy.

Yes, you read that right. Joseph stole all the limelight as he was involved in eight of the 10 wickets as the Italians were bowled out for 123 runs while chasing a target of 166 runs. During his spell, Joseph dismissed Italian skipper Harry Manenti alongside Thomas Draca, Grant Stewart, and Ali Hasan. He picked the catches of Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, and Gian Meade.

Shamar Joseph is the first player to achieve this rare feat, as no player has ever achieved this feat in the Men’s and Women’s T20I. In fact, this has not been done by anyone ever in the One-Day International format as well.

Most Wickets in a Men’s T20I After Taking 4+ Catches in the Same Match

  • Shamar Joseph (West Indies) – 4 wickets & 4 catches vs Italy, Kolkata, 2026
  • Daren Sammy (West Indies) – 3 wickets & 4 catches vs Ireland, Providence, 2010
  • Jofra Archer (England) – 3 wickets & 4 catches vs South Africa, Manchester, 2025
  • Sadat Said (Hungary) – 3 wickets & 4 catches vs Serbia, Szodiget, 2025

Most Catches in a Men’s T20I After Taking 4+ Wickets in the Same Match

  • Shamar Joseph (West Indies) – 4 wickets & 4 catches vs Italy, Kolkata, 2026
  • Anjar Tadarus (Indonesia) – 5 wickets & 3 catches vs South Korea, Bali, 2025
  • A.C. Douglas (Bermuda) – 5 wickets & 3 catches vs Cayman, Sandys Parish, 2019
  • N.D. Laegesgaard (Denmark) – 4 wickets & 3 catches vs Austria, Edinburgh, 2023
  • K. Motlhanka (Botswana) – 4 wickets & 3 catches vs Tanzania, Rwanda, 2021
  • Kaleem Sana (Canada) – 4 wickets & 3 catches vs Nepal, King City, 2024

Shamar Joseph’s Record-Breaking Show Extends West Indies’ Dominant Run In T20 World Cup 2026

Talking about the match, riding on Shamar Joseph’s heroics, West Indies became the third team after South Africa and India to finish the group stage unbeaten. Having already secured the Super 8s qualification, West Indies completed a perfect group-stage record of four wins from four at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. 

After Italy won the toss and chose to bowl first. They made a strong start by dismissing WI opener Brandon King and big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, inside the first five overs of the innings.

West Indies captain Shai Hope steadied the ship for the team as he played a crucial knock of 75 runs off 46 balls, smashing 6 fours and 4 sixes, before he was bowled by Crishan Kalugamage.

Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford added 24 runs to the West Indies total and took the team to 165-6. Kalugamage finished as the best bowler from the Italian side, finishing his four-over spell with 2-25.

Later, Italy made a horrible start with their innings as they slipped to 37-3 after the power play. Jon-Jon Smuts (24) and Ben Manenti (26) were the only batters to pass the 20 mark for the Italians.

Meanwhile, Shamar Joseph (4-30) and Matthew Forde (3-19) were the pick of the West Indies’ bowlers as they bundled out the Italian side for 123 runs in 18 overs.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:25 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

