Hardik Pandya Playlist Revealed: Why MI Captain Prefers Listening to Hanuman Chalisa in His Ferrari 12Cilindri Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: In the high-octane world of Indian cricket, few figures are as polarizing or as multifaceted as Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai Indians captain is a man of many shades—a flamboyant superstar who drives Ferraris and Lamborghinis, sports watches worth crores, and carries himself with a “rockstar” swagger defined by intricate tattoos and a bold personality. From his infamous appearance on a Bollywood talk show years ago to recent headlines regarding public displays of affection and legal scrutiny over his World Cup celebrations, Pandya has never been far from controversy.

However, ahead of the IPL 2026 season, the “Kung-Fu Pandya’ of Indian cricket has revealed a side that few expected: a deeply spiritual, God-fearing man who finds his center not in trending chartbusters, but in ancient hymns.

Hardik Pandya Gets Hanuman Ji’s Blessing

In a recent viral video from an event where he was seated alongside MI batting coach Kieron Pollard, Pandya pleasantly shocked the audience by revealing his go-to playlist while cruising in his multi-million dollar Ferrari 12Cilindri. Despite the flashy exterior, the cabin of his supercar often echoes with the chants of the Hanuman Chalisa.

“Now it’s so fascinating that I have a Ferrari and I still listen to the Hanuman Chalisa inside the car. So it’s cool. God has been kind. I think everyone will agree with me as well that no song can give you as much positive energy as the Hanuman Chalisa. I’m very clear with that,” Pandya stated, prompting immediate chants of “Jai Shri Ram” from the crowd.

Hardik Pandya said : “I have a Ferrari right now, but even in that I listen to the Hanuman Chalisa. Everyone would agree that no other song can give you the kind of positive energy that the Hanuman Chalisa does.” pic.twitter.com/cF1forQkqs — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 23, 2026

Seeking Positive Energy for IPL 2026

For Pandya, this spiritual grounding isn’t just a personal preference—it’s a necessity. His journey as the Mumbai Indians captain has been a rollercoaster. After leading Gujarat Titans to a title in 2022, his move back to MI to replace the legendary Rohit Sharma in 2024 was met with unprecedented hostility. Fans jeered him in every stadium, and the team’s last-place finish that year only fueled the fire.

His reputation saw a massive redemption arc following his heroic role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, and he followed that up by leading MI to the playoffs in 2025. Now, as IPL 2026 approaches, the only thing missing is an IPL trophy as a skipper but in the iconic Blue and Gold.

With the weight of expectations and the memories of past ridicule, Pandya is leaning into the positive energy of the monkey god Hanuman. MI kick-start their campaign against KKR on 29th March and would be looking to build a good season.

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