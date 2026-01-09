‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

Aryna Sabalenka has said that the tennis schedule is “insane” and she would rather risk fines in tournaments. “Well, the season is definitely insane, and that’s not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured,” Sabalenka said. “What Serena did, the rules were different. Right now, like last season, by the end of the season, because I didn’t play enough of 500 [level] events, they fine us with points.”

Sabalenka said the “rules are quite tricky”. “Even though the results were really consistent, but some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I’ve been really exhausted from overplaying,” she said. “So this season we will try to manage it a little bit better.”

Sabalenka played a total of 16 tournaments, had a 63-12 record and capped the year in the Battle of the Sexes match against Nick Kyrgios. She started off 2025 with a victory in Brisbane and ended it with a runner-up finish at the WTA Finals in November.

Sabalenka d. Keys 6-3 6-3 In a rematch of the 2025 AO Final, Aryna comes through She gets her 8th consecutive win in Brisbane She’s now won 36 of last 38 matches in Australia… ✅3rd Brisbane SF

Sabalenka said the strong draw in Brisbane makes it the ideal warmup for the Australian Open.

“By having [so] many top players you have in the draw, it definitely helps to prepare better for the Australian Open,” Sabalenka said. “It’s important to have quality matches just so you’re preparing yourself mentally for fights, for battles. I like to challenge myself. I like to have great battles, especially heading to the Grand Slam.”

Sabalenka beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to move into the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

