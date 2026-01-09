LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

Aryna Sabalenka said she will risk fines in order to skip tournaments to avoid injuries or burnout over a tennis schedule she described as "insane."

Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo Credits: X)
Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 9, 2026 12:59:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

You Might Be Interested In

Aryna Sabalenka has said that the tennis schedule is “insane” and she would rather risk fines in tournaments.  “Well, the season is definitely insane, and that’s not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured,” Sabalenka said. “What Serena did, the rules were different. Right now, like last season, by the end of the season, because I didn’t play enough of 500 [level] events, they fine us with points.”

Sabalenka said the “rules are quite tricky”. “Even though the results were really consistent, but some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I’ve been really exhausted from overplaying,” she said. “So this season we will try to manage it a little bit better.”

You Might Be Interested In

Sabalenka played a total of 16 tournaments, had a 63-12 record and capped the year in the Battle of the Sexes match against Nick Kyrgios. She started off 2025 with a victory in Brisbane and ended it with a runner-up finish at the WTA Finals in November.



Sabalenka said the strong draw in Brisbane makes it the ideal warmup for the Australian Open.





“By having [so] many top players you have in the draw, it definitely helps to prepare better for the Australian Open,” Sabalenka said. “It’s important to have quality matches just so you’re preparing yourself mentally for fights, for battles. I like to challenge myself. I like to have great battles, especially heading to the Grand Slam.”

Sabalenka beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to move into the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

Also Read: ‘Can’t Have ICC Events Every Year’: Former CSK Batter Robin Uthappa Calls For Preserving ‘Novelty’ Of World Championships

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 12:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aryna SabalenkaAustralian OpenBrisbane Internationalstennis

RELATED News

BCCI Reveals Tilak Varma’s Injury Status After Recent T20 Setback for Team India

‘Can’t Have ICC Events Every Year’: Former CSK Batter Robin Uthappa Calls For Preserving ‘Novelty’ Of World Championships

‘Deeply Sorry For Letting Down My Teammates, Coaches And Supporters’: Harry Brook Issues Apology, Fined Rs 36 Lakh For…

WATCH: Delhi Capitals New Recruit Auqib Nabi Slams Match-Winning Century For Jammu And Kashmir In Vijay Hazare Trophy

‘See You Later’: Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Packed ‘Perfect Daughter-In-Law,’ Takes On Goons With Guns

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai’s Demographic Debate Intensifies as Allegations Over Slum Regularisation Put MVA Under Scrutiny

The Chemistry of Love: Actors Who Make Romance Feel Real

Blood On Lips To Gymnastics On Streets: Iranian Women Lead Fierce Revolt Against Ayatollah Khamenei’s Oppressive Regime – Celebratory Videos, Pics Go Viral

Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could Rock Global Markets; Here’s How

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

‘I Couldn’t Deliver Death’: Late-Night Rat Poison Order of Tamil Nadu Woman Raises Suicide Fears, Forcing Blinkit Rider to Step in- Here’s What Happend Next

Recharge Plan Price Hike: Telecom Service Providers Jio, VI Likely To Increase Tariffs by…

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule
‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule
‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule
‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

QUICK LINKS