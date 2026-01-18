LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'He Plays For Himself,' India Assistant Coach Takes A Dig At Rohit Sharma, THIS Former Cricketer Hits Back, 'Reason Why Foreign Coaches Don't Succeed In India'

Priyank Panchal said that Ryan ten Doeschate was way off line in making such remarks, and there's a reason why foreign coaches don't succeed in India.

(Image Credit: ICC)
(Image Credit: ICC)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 18, 2026 17:16:40 IST

India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has been facing the heat for his comments on Rohit Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. As the second ODI ended in a defeat for the Indian team, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said that Rohit was probably ‘short on cricket’ coming into the series, hence the below-par performances.

“He’s definitely not the sort of guy to play for himself. It’s just a combination of the wickets being slightly difficult and maybe just being a little bit short on cricket leading into the series,” Ten Doeschate had said in the press conference after the 2nd ODI.

Later, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary slammed Ten Doeschate and said, “With a lot of respect, I would like to tell Ryan Ten Doeschate that he was with me for four years at KKR. No doubt he is a very good person, but the kind of comment he has made, I think, he should have thought about it. He has also played international cricket for the Netherlands. If you look at his performance in international cricket, I am saying this with all due respect, it is not even 5% of what Rohit has achieved in his career, not just as a batter but also as a captain,” Tiwary told PTI in an interview.

Taking to social media, Priyank Panchal said that foreign coaches often lack the skills of building relationships with players and this quite often shows in their public statements.

“Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV,” Panchal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



India are locking horns with New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The Men In Blue won the first match while the Kiwis made a stunning comeback in the second to level the series. 

Also Read: ‘If They Call, I Will Be Ready’: Is Usain Bolt Coming Back To The Olympics As A Cricketer?

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 5:16 PM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-11IND vs NZindia vs new zealandrohit sharmaryan ten doeschate

QUICK LINKS