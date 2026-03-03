LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Heartfelt Gratitude’: Sanju Samson’s Emotional Message Ahead of IND vs ENG Semifinal Goes Viral

Sanju Samson struck an unbeaten 50-ball 97 that helped India go over the line against West Indies and register a berth in the semi-finals.

Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 3, 2026 20:59:02 IST

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson played an exceptional knock against West Indies in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata on Sunday. He struck an unbeaten 50-ball 97 that helped the side go over the line and register a berth in the semi-finals.

Samson’s emotional gesture after completing the match said a lot and the right-handed batter has now taken to social media and thanked everyone for showing support. 

“Just wanted  to reach out and convey my heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone of you who showed love, support and kept me in your prayers. Seeing and experiencing so much love coming way truly means a lot. Just want to say thankyou all. Two more steps to go, India,” he wrote on Instagram. 

India vs West Indies 

India needed to win this match against West Indies to make it to the semis. Batting first, West Indies posted 195/4 in 20 overs. Roston Chase struck 40 off 25 while Rovman Powell smashed an unbeaten 34 off 19. Jason Holder chipped in with 37* off 22. 

Later, Sanju Samson played a key role in India’s victory as he struck 97* off 50 and helped the side go over the line. Tilak Varma also played a vital role and hit 27 off 15. 

“It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today,” Samson said after the match. 

India vs England- Semi-final

India and England will play in a T20 World Cup semi-final for the third time. Both the teams have won one match each. While India suffered a defeat by 10 wickets in 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led side thumped England by 68 runs in 2024. 

Also Read: IND vs ENG | Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 8:59 PM IST
Tags: ind vs eng, ind vs wi, sanju samson, t20 world cup 2026

VTU Results 2026 Out for December–January Exams; Direct Link to Download Here

